Tuesday, 20 June, 2023, 8:17 AM
Home Countryside

‘Safe food for all a must to build Smart BD’

Published : Tuesday, 20 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, June 19: Speakers at a function here on Monday said safe food can play significant role to build Smart Bangladesh.
"As the country has achieved food security on the way to sustainable development goals under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the consumers of the country are searching for and trying to consume  quality, nutritious and safe food to  be healthy and physically fit", they said.
They made the comments while they were addressing a discussion meeting on the role of Bangladesh Food Safety Authority in building Smart Bangladesh by 2041, a vision of the PM, in the conference room of the deputy commissioner (DC) here.  
Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA), district office, arranged the function in cooperation with district administration with district food safety officer Md Milon Miah in the chair.  
Additional DC attended the function and addressed it as the chief guest.
Local Press Club President KM Rezaul Islam, journalists Sarker Md Shahiduzzaman, Abedur Rahman Swapon, Riktu Prosad and civil society members Mazharul Mannan and Jahurul Qaiyum and NGO activist Ashraful Alam addressed the function, among others.
The speakers, in their speech, said the four pillars of Smart Bangladesh are Smart citizens, Smart economy, Smart government and Smart      society.
To be smart or healthy citizens of the country, there is no alternative to consuming safe and quality food because ill men cannot be the smart citizens of the country; the healthy men are being ill due to consuming adulterated and contaminated food items, they added.
To get healthy or smart nation, an extra emphasis should be given on safe food production and consumption, they further added.
In this context, food producers' group should be imparted training on safe food production, so that they could produce food without excessive pesticide, they mentioned.
As the safe food is very crucial and significant to be smart citizen of the country, BFSA working with safe food for the public can undoubtedly help build Smart Bangladesh by 2041, they concluded.
Earlier, a PowerPoint presentation on overall activities of district office of BFSA was presented by an official of the district office of the authority.



