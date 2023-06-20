Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 June, 2023, 8:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

China promised not to send arms to Russia: Blinken

Published : Tuesday, 20 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

BEIJING, June 19: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday in Beijing that China had renewed promises not to send arms to Russia to fight in Ukraine, although he voiced concern at the actions of private Chinese firms.

"We -- and other countries -- have received assurances from China that it is not and will not provide lethal assistance to Russia for use in Ukraine," Blinken told reporters after two days of talks.

"We have not seen any evidence that contradicts that. What we do have ongoing concerns about, though, are Chinese firms -- companies -- that may be providing technology that Russia can use to advance its aggression in Ukraine," he said.

"We have asked the Chinese government to be very vigilant about that."

Blinken said that China had offered assurances on Russia in "recent weeks" and not exclusively during his visit.

The United States has gone public with allegations that China is considering arms support to Russia, a leading military power which has had to rely on Iran and North Korea since facing tough resistance in Ukraine after its February 2022 invasion.

China has recently stepped up its diplomacy on Ukraine, a move seen sceptically by the United States which believes Russia is looking for diplomatic avenues to legitimise its territorial gains.     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Imran gets bail extended again in graft case
China promised not to send arms to Russia: Blinken
Northern Indian hospitals overwhelmed as scorching heat wave kills nearly 170
UAE, Qatar reopen embassies after years of tensions
German president urges China, US to 'strengthen' dialogue
Salman Rushdie awarded prestigious German prize for his literary work and resolve
UN rights chief seeks to establish presence in China and India
South Africa hails 'historic' Ukraine peace mission after talks


Latest News
UK's introduces new trading scheme for developing countries including Bangladesh
BTA for transferring responsibility of Savar Tannery Estate to BEZA from BSCIC
Momen unhappy over Congressmen’s letter
Youth dies after being hit by train in Dhaka
Cold storage owners demand uninterrupted power
Another deal signed with Oman to import more LNG from 2026
UK lawmakers set to judge ex-PM Johnson over 'Partygate'
Titanic tourist submersible goes missing with search under way
BNP is conducting propaganda against Bangladesh peacekeepers: Quader
Amazon, Marriott and other companies vow to hire thousands of refugees in Europe
Most Read News
Digital banking in the offing in Bangladesh
Gender smart climate finance needed in Bangladesh
Eid holidays extended by a day, starts June 27
Another Rohingya shot dead at Ukhiya camp
Ensure next election becomes free and fair: President tells EC
Digital Security Act to be amended soon: Law Minister
Rajshahi AL leader detained from election officer's house in late night
7 sued under DSA over defaming info minister on social media
2 startsups win Tk 1cr each at BIG 2023
3rd and 4th installments of Padma Bridge loan paid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft