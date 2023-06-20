German president urges China, US to 'strengthen' dialogue







Frank-Walter Steinmeier stressed the importance of ties between the two economic giants for "global security and cooperation," wrote his spokeswoman Cerstin Gammelin on Twitter.



"He called for the strengthening of communication channels between both countries," she added, after months of US-China tensions.

At the meeting with Steinmeier, the German president also urged Beijing to use its "political weight and influence on Russia to bring about a just peace" in Ukraine, said Gammelin. �AFP



