Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 June, 2023, 8:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

UN rights chief seeks to establish presence in China and India

Published : Tuesday, 20 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

GENEVA, June 19: The UN Human Rights chief called on Monday for greater political support for his office as he seeks to expand its work by establishing a first-time presence in China and India.

Volker Turk, who took over as high commissioner late last year, used his opening speech to the Human Rights Council to call for greater cooperation and singled out many countries such as Syria, Iran, Israel, Russia and Eritrea that should do more.

"We would now like to scale up engagement," he told the Geneva council, saying he wanted to do more monitoring work in countries like Brazil and the United States. "I also believe that it is important for us to establish a presence for the first time in China and India."

The UN rights office has a presence in 95 countries.

While there was no immediate reaction from Beijing or New Delhi to Turk's suggestion, setting up in China might prove difficult.

Negotiations went on for years to clear the way for a 2022 trip there by his predecessor, Michelle Bachelet.
Turk also said he would like to double his office's budget to step up global monitoring.

While human rights are one of the four UN "pillars", alongside peace and security, the rule of law and development, it gets just 4% of a general budget.
    �REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Imran gets bail extended again in graft case
China promised not to send arms to Russia: Blinken
Northern Indian hospitals overwhelmed as scorching heat wave kills nearly 170
UAE, Qatar reopen embassies after years of tensions
German president urges China, US to 'strengthen' dialogue
Salman Rushdie awarded prestigious German prize for his literary work and resolve
UN rights chief seeks to establish presence in China and India
South Africa hails 'historic' Ukraine peace mission after talks


Latest News
UK's introduces new trading scheme for developing countries including Bangladesh
BTA for transferring responsibility of Savar Tannery Estate to BEZA from BSCIC
Momen unhappy over Congressmen’s letter
Youth dies after being hit by train in Dhaka
Cold storage owners demand uninterrupted power
Another deal signed with Oman to import more LNG from 2026
UK lawmakers set to judge ex-PM Johnson over 'Partygate'
Titanic tourist submersible goes missing with search under way
BNP is conducting propaganda against Bangladesh peacekeepers: Quader
Amazon, Marriott and other companies vow to hire thousands of refugees in Europe
Most Read News
Digital banking in the offing in Bangladesh
Gender smart climate finance needed in Bangladesh
Eid holidays extended by a day, starts June 27
Another Rohingya shot dead at Ukhiya camp
Ensure next election becomes free and fair: President tells EC
Digital Security Act to be amended soon: Law Minister
Rajshahi AL leader detained from election officer's house in late night
7 sued under DSA over defaming info minister on social media
2 startsups win Tk 1cr each at BIG 2023
3rd and 4th installments of Padma Bridge loan paid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft