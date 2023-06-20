

Shakib, Liton get NOC for Global T20 Canada



"Shakib got NOC to play Global T20 in Canada," Younus informed. "He got NOC for the time between July 20 and 29".

"Liton Also got for time between July 20 and August 6," he added.





"Shakib then will go to play in LPL. Hope, he'll be returning by August 20. He even can come earlier, if we think necessary. NOC is issued accordingly," clarified Younus.



Bangladesh will play three ODIs and two T20i matches against Afghanistan, which will be ended with the 2nd and the last T20i on July 16. The Tigers have a busy schedule till the World Cup. They will play in the Asia Cup and will host New Zealand before the ODI World Cup in October-November.



Will playing in franchise league not create overload on the players?



"We don't have matches for the national team by this time. Besides, we discussed with the head coach and team management before giving the NOC. We want them to play before the World Cup, whatever the format is. Playing in competitive tournament is good for us," explained Younus. Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and wicketkeeper Liton Das got NOC to play in Global T20 Canada this year. BCB's Cricket Ops Chairman Jalal Younus confirmed the news to journalists on Monday."Shakib got NOC to play Global T20 in Canada," Younus informed. "He got NOC for the time between July 20 and 29"."Liton Also got for time between July 20 and August 6," he added.GT20 Canada 2023 will begin on July 20 with the final on August 6. Montreal Tigers tented Shakib while Liton is going to represent Surrey Jaguars. Shakib will not attend all the games of GT20 as he will take part in the Lankan Premier League (LPL)."Shakib then will go to play in LPL. Hope, he'll be returning by August 20. He even can come earlier, if we think necessary. NOC is issued accordingly," clarified Younus.Bangladesh will play three ODIs and two T20i matches against Afghanistan, which will be ended with the 2nd and the last T20i on July 16. The Tigers have a busy schedule till the World Cup. They will play in the Asia Cup and will host New Zealand before the ODI World Cup in October-November.Will playing in franchise league not create overload on the players?"We don't have matches for the national team by this time. Besides, we discussed with the head coach and team management before giving the NOC. We want them to play before the World Cup, whatever the format is. Playing in competitive tournament is good for us," explained Younus.