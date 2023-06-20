Bijoy can't make place for team combination: Razzak







However, the 2nd leading scorer of the event, who was the highest run-getter of the event in earlier season, remained unconsidered. Bangladesh selector Abdur Razzak reveals the reason behind keeping Bijoy out of the national squad.



"Bijoy is playing well and undoubtedly he is in very good form but can't make place due to team combination," Razzak told journalists on Monday. "It's very tough to give a break all on a sudden".

"We have a lot of game in future and Bijoy is not out of our consideration," he added.



Recently BCB President Najmul Hasan Papon claimed that the squad for the Asia Cup will be squad for the World Cup as well. The selector though, remained diplomatic on the issue. He said, "It's right from one point of view but we've learnt more about it from media than the BCB president".



"Usually, teams remain same still you have keep something open since there have some issues like performances, fitness and injury. In such cases you have to bring changes. If everything goes okay then�( hardly there's a chance to change), but it's tough to say officially," he explained.



