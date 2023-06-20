Afghanistan call up 5 uncapped players for Bangladesh ODIs







Three other uncapped players -- Izharulhaq Naveed, fast bowling all-rounder Abdul Rahman and left-arm spinner Zia Ur Rahman Akbar -- also found their places in the squad that will travel to Bangladesh for three ODIs on July 5, 8 and 11 in Chittagong. Izharulhaq was part of the Afghanistan Test squad that was thrashed by 546 runs against Bangladesh on Saturday but did not play.



Rahman was part of Afghanistan's recent ODI tour to Sri Lanka, while Akbar was promoted to the squad after staying on the reserve bench for the Sri Lanka tour.

Another notable inclusion is left-arm pacer Sayed Ahmad Shirzad, who last

featured in an ODI game in the 2019 World Cup.



Leg-spinner Rashid Khan and left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi also regained sufficient fitness to be included in the ODI squad after being rested for the Test.



The Afghanistan Cricket Board's national selection committee said late on Sunday the players would join upcoming ODI games and the World Cup in India.



"We have selected the best available players for our future programs, including the Bangladesh ODIs next month," chief selector Asadullah Khan said in a statement.



"We have strategic plans in place to prepare our team for the upcoming mega events in the next three to four months," he said.

"Therefore, we have chosen a specific number of players alongside backup reserves who will be utilised during this period."

Afghanistan will also play two Twenty20 internationals against Bangladesh after the ODI series.



Afghanistan ODI squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ikram Alikhil, Riaz Hassan, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Shahidullah Kamal, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, Izharulhaq Naveed, Abdul Rahman, Wafadar Momand, Saleem Safi and Sayed Ahmad Shirzad. �AFP



