Tuesday, 20 June, 2023
3rd Federation Cup Taekwondo competition begins

Published : Tuesday, 20 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The third Federation Cup Taekwondo Championship began on Monday at National Sports Council gymnasium in the city.
President of Bangladesh Taekwondo Federation (BTF) Kazi Morshed Hossain Kamal inaugurated the two-day meet as the chief guest, said a press release.

BTF's General Secretary Mahmudul Islam Rana and other officials of the federation were also present in the opening ceremony of the meet.
Nearly 300 participants from 10 District Sports Associations (DSAs), six clubs and services teams from across the country are participating in the meet, organised by BTF.

On the first day, Bangladesh Ansar and VDP won seven gold and two silver medals, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) secured two gold and four silver medals, Sirajganj DSA collected one silver and three bronze medals, Gazipur DSA bagged one silver and two bronze medals, Chattogram DSA secured one silver and one bronze medals, Rajshahi DSA bagged two bronze and Bandarban DSA collected one bronze medal.

The closing ceremony of the competition will be held today (Tuesday). National Sports Council Secretary Parimal Singha is expected to present in the final ceremony as the chief guest and distribute the prizes.     �BSS


