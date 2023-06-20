Video
Man City chairman frustrated by financial cloud over treble triumph

Published : Tuesday, 20 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

LONDON, JUNE 19: Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has voiced his frustration that financial fair play charges are overshadowing the club's success on the pitch, vowing to air his "blunt views" when he can.

Pep Guardiola's team won a historic treble of the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup last season -- becoming just the second English side to manage the feat.

City were charged in February with 115 alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial fair play regulations dating back to 2009 and accused of not cooperating in an investigation.

Guardiola last month said he does not want a cloud hanging over his side's achievements and hopes for a resolution as soon as possible.

Khaldoon, speaking to in-house club media, said he could not comment in detail on the charges for legal reasons but would have a "conversation" when the process was complete.

"I'll give you my very blunt views, I promise you that," he said. "I have very strong views on that, but I am going to be unfortunately very restrained today.

"It's very frustrating because it takes so much from the great work that's happening at this club and it's happening not just on the football pitch. The football pitch -- what these players have achieved this year, the treble, is incredible."    �AFP


