Walton-BSPA Sports Carnival inaugurated  

Tuesday, 20 June, 2023, 8:15 AM
Rumel-Mukul duo secures Badminton doubles title

Published : Tuesday, 20 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Sports Reporter

Walton Group Senior Executive Director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn inaugurated the annual sports carnival of Bangladesh Sports Press Association (BSPA) as the chief guest of the inaugural programme on Monday.

With the Badminton singles and doubles events at the Tajuddin Ahmed Wooden Floor Gymnasium, the annual sports carnival of the BSPA, the oldest organisation of the country's sports reporters, writers and photojournalists, had officially begun on the day.

In the meantime, the duo of Rumel Khan and Sazzad Hossain Mukul won the title of Badminton doubles beating the duo of Arafat Dharia and Abu Huraira Tamim.

The duo of Shamim Hasan and Mahmudunnabi Chanchal placed third.

The Table Tennis event will be played today (Tuesday) at 11:00 am at the same venue.

With this edition of the carnival, the Association is arranging the Sports Carnival for its members for the ninth time. The country's famed conglomerate Walton Group is sponsoring BSPA as it did for the last couple of years.

A total of 12 events of eight disciplines are being played at the relevant venues on the premises of Bangabandhu National Stadium.

The sporting disciplines are Carrom (singles and doubles), Table Tennis (singles and doubles), Badminton (singles and doubles), Chess, Shooting, Archery, Swimming, and Bridge (Call Bridge, and Twenty-nine).

The best sportspersons of the year will be awarded the Abdul Mannan Ladu Trophy along with prize money. The best performers in each discipline will be awarded as well.



