Tuesday, 20 June, 2023, 8:15 AM
Real Madrid loan Spain forward Joselu from Espanyol

Published : Tuesday, 20 June, 2023

MADRID, JUNE 19: Real Madrid confirmed the arrival of Spain striker Joselu on loan from relegated Espanyol for next season on Monday.

"Real Madrid and Espanyol have agreed the loan of Joselu, who will be at the club for next season with an option to buy at the end of it," said Madrid in a statement.

The 33-year-old forward has scored three goals in four appearances for his country and helps Madrid reinforce a depleted attack.

Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio and Mariano Diaz have left, leaving room for major reinforcements.

Journeyman striker Joselu, who has played for 10 clubs in Spain, Germany and England, previously played for the Real Madrid B team and has one La Liga appearance for Los Blancos, in the 2010-11 season.

This season Joselu finished as La Liga's third top goalscorer with 16 goals despite Espanyol's relegation, earning him a call up to the national team squad for the Nations League final four.

The targetman scored a last minute winner in the semi-final against Italy and appeared from the bench again in the final against Croatia on Sunday as Spain triumphed in the Netherlands.    �AFP


