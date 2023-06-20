Video
3-day Bhutan trade investment fair starts in Dhaka Friday

Published : Tuesday, 20 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Business Correspondent

The Royal Bhutanese Embassy in Dhaka will hold a three-day maiden Bhutan Trade and Investment Fair 2023 from June 23 to 25 at Gulshan Shooting Club.

Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, has agreed to inaugurate the fair as the chief guest.
This was announced at a press briefing in Dkaka on Monday attended by Rinchen Kuentsyl, Ambassador;  Kencho Thinley, Counselor (Trade);  Jigdrel Y Tshering, Counselor (Political), Tshering Choki (Finance) and Pema Seldon, Second Secretary.

The event is being organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Employment, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, Royal Government of Bhutan, supported by the Bhutan Country Office of Food and Agriculture Organization.

Bhutan and Bangladesh signed the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) on December 6, 2020. However, due to the challenges posed by the pandemic, the two countries have not been able to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the Agreement to enhance trade and commerce between the two countries.

To this end, the Bhutan Trade and Investment Fair 2023 is organized with the primary objective to further facilitate the implementation of the provisions of this historic Agreement for the mutual benefit of the people of our two friendly countries.

Themed "Bridging the Gap Between Investors, Producers, Traders and Consumers for Made in Bhutan & Grown in Bhutan", the Trade and Investment Fair will provide an excellent platform for businesses, entrepreneurs and service providers of the two countries to build networks, explore opportunities, and strengthen trade and commercial relations.
 
Guests will include Heads of resident Missions/Embassies, chairpersons of businesses, executives of apex business bodies and other important personalities.

Senior officials and experts from the Royal Government of Bhutan, along with experts from the Bhutan Country Office of the Food and Agriculture Organization will also be taking part in the Fair.

On the sidelines of the Trade and Investment Fair, the experts from Bhutan will also organize seminars on investment opportunities in Bhutan, in general, and agri-food systems in particular. The Seminars will be held from 23 - 25 June 2023 at the Fair venue.

About 25 companies from Bhutan will be participating in the Fair, showcasing a wide range of, made in Bhutan and grown in Bhutan, products which are of premium quality. Detailed information can be found on our website www.bhutantradeshow.com.



