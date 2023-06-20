Video
FBCCI, Faction to boost research, innovation

Published : Tuesday, 20 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Business Correspondent

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), the apex trade body of the country and Faction, a US-based tech firm have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in establishing an  Innovation and Research Center for the apex trade body.

FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin and Faction Co-Founder Max Garza III signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations at the Bengal Commercial Bank Head Office in the capital on Sunday, says a press release.
Distinguished participants at the signing included FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Vice Presidents M A Momen, Md. Amin Helaly, Md. Habib Ullah Dawn, Acting Secretary General Mosud Mannan, and Chief Executive Officer of the FBCCI Innovation and Research Center Bikarna Kumar Ghosh.

FBCCI President said "Bangladesh is moving towards becoming a smart and digitization. We must ensure the maximum use of technology to build a developed Bangladesh by 2041 as announced by the Prime Minister.

At the same time, country's businessmen must increase capacity to work with the government at policy level on problems and possibilities of the private sector." The collaboration between FBCCI and Faction in the domains of innovation and research will significantly benefit the business of Bangladesh, he added.

Instead of adopting a 'one product, one policy' approach, we must now focus on sector-wise policies to encourage product diversification. Innovation and research should be prioritized to foster differentiation among various sectors and clusters, FBCCI President added.

Md. Jashim Uddin said these initiatives with Faction aim at establishing linkages between universities, students, and organizations of both countries. By leveraging expertise and knowledge-sharing between the best universities and institutions of the United States and Bangladesh, both nations will reap substantial benefits.

Faction Co-founder, Max Garza III, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership and acknowledged the immense potential for mutual growth. He said collaboration between Faction and FBCCI would not only benefit Bangladesh but also contribute to the advancement of research and technology worldwide.


