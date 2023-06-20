Bridges Division pays back 2nd installment of Padma Bridge loan





The Bridges Division on Monday paid Tk 316.02 crore as third and fourth installments of the loan taken for construction of Padma Bridge.



Bridges Division Secretary Manjur Hossain handed over a cheque of Tk 316,02,69,093 to the Senior Secretary of Finance Division around 10 am in presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said a press release of Road Transport and Bridges Ministry.





With this, the Bridges Division paid a total of Tk 632,93,36,6142 to the government in installments.



Earlier on April 5, the Bridges Division began the repayment of the loan with Tk 316,90,97,049 from the revenue it earned as toll collection from the bridge.



