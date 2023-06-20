Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 June, 2023, 8:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bridges Division pays back 2nd installment of Padma Bridge loan

Published : Tuesday, 20 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Business Correspondent


The Bridges Division on Monday paid Tk 316.02 crore as third and fourth installments of the loan taken for construction of  Padma Bridge.

Bridges Division Secretary Manjur Hossain handed over a cheque of Tk 316,02,69,093 to the Senior Secretary of Finance Division around 10 am  in presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said a press release of Road Transport and Bridges Ministry.
Road Transport and Bridge Minister Obaidul Quader, cabinet members, secretary, principal secretary to the prime minister were also present at that time.

With this, the Bridges Division paid a total of Tk 632,93,36,6142 to the government in installments.

Earlier on April 5, the Bridges Division began the repayment of the loan with Tk 316,90,97,049 from the revenue it earned as toll collection from the bridge.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IFAD, BD working together for rural prosperity
3-day Bhutan trade investment fair starts in Dhaka Friday
‘Rationalize public sector borrowing to encourage pvt borrowing’
Stocks closed with positive stance
FBCCI, Faction to boost research, innovation
Bridges Division pays back 2nd installment of Padma Bridge loan
StanChart, UCEP to train up 2000 vulnerable youths with entrepreneurship skills
Padma Bank launches smart banking thru digital platform


Latest News
UK's introduces new trading scheme for developing countries including Bangladesh
BTA for transferring responsibility of Savar Tannery Estate to BEZA from BSCIC
Momen unhappy over Congressmen’s letter
Youth dies after being hit by train in Dhaka
Cold storage owners demand uninterrupted power
Another deal signed with Oman to import more LNG from 2026
UK lawmakers set to judge ex-PM Johnson over 'Partygate'
Titanic tourist submersible goes missing with search under way
BNP is conducting propaganda against Bangladesh peacekeepers: Quader
Amazon, Marriott and other companies vow to hire thousands of refugees in Europe
Most Read News
Digital banking in the offing in Bangladesh
Gender smart climate finance needed in Bangladesh
Eid holidays extended by a day, starts June 27
Another Rohingya shot dead at Ukhiya camp
Ensure next election becomes free and fair: President tells EC
Digital Security Act to be amended soon: Law Minister
Rajshahi AL leader detained from election officer's house in late night
7 sued under DSA over defaming info minister on social media
2 startsups win Tk 1cr each at BIG 2023
3rd and 4th installments of Padma Bridge loan paid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft