

StanChart, UCEP to train up 2000 vulnerable youths with entrepreneurship skills



The project will provide skills training, mid-level management, and entrepreneurship development opportunities to 2,000 beneficiaries through various training programs, says a press release.



The project prioritizes inclusivity with a target of 50% female representation and 2% representation of persons with disabilities among the beneficiaries.

By equipping underprivileged youth and adults with essential skills, the project aims to transform them into skilled human resources, improve their socio-economic status, and contribute to the overall growth of Bangladesh.



The project launch ceremony took place on Sunday, at the UCEP TVET Institute in Gazipur. Md. Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, State Minister for Youth and Sports, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.



Dr. Md Abdul Karim, executive director of UCEP Bangladesh and former principal secretary to the Prime Minister, delivered the welcome address, emphasizing the successful partnership between Standard Chartered Bank and UCEP Bangladesh.



He highlighted the impact the partnership has had in uplifting underprivileged youth and communities, promoting skills-based education, and fostering socio-economic development in Bangladesh.



Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said, "Gazipur, a key industrial hub and home to over 3000 factories, is one of the key drivers of Bangladesh's resilient progress.



The training programmes, designed in close consultation with the public and private sectors and based on our own gap analysis, will empower the youth and at the same time increase the supply of skilled workforce for the industries of Gazipur, helping catalyse the next chapter of growth.



This is another example of how the private sector, the development sector and the government are working together to achieve our shared goals of progress and prosperity for our nation."



Also present on the occasion was Ms. Zahida Ispahani, Vice Chairperson, UCEP Board of Governors, Dr. Ubaidur Rob, Former Chairperson, UCEP Board of Governors, and other distinguished guests.



The initiative will be implemented in the Gazipur District, focusing on creating sustainable change within the local community. Spanning from May 2023 to April 2025, the project holds the promise of a brighter future for thousands of underprivileged individuals.



Through demand-driven training, participants will acquire skills that meet current and future job market demands.



They will also have the opportunity to appear for assessments through Bangladesh Technical Education Board (BTEB), National Skills Development Authority on National Technical & Vocational Qualification Framework (NTVQF) level, enhancing their employability.



Graduates will then benefit from a job placement program to reintegrate into the economy.



The State Minister for Youth and Sports highlighting the significance of this collaborative effort.



He stated that the projects like this empower youth as entrepreneurs through skill development and encourage them to create their own ventures.



The Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has stressed the significance of skilled manpower aligned with the ongoing Fourth Industrial Revolution.



