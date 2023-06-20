Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 June, 2023, 8:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Padma Bank launches smart banking thru digital platform

Published : Tuesday, 20 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 135
Business Desk

Padma Bank launches smart banking thru digital platform

Padma Bank launches smart banking thru digital platform

Customers of Padma Bank now have the option to independently open Fixed Deposits (FD) and Deposit Pension Schemes (DPS) using Padma Padma Wallet App.

Padma Bank Digital FD and DPS were formally launched at the bank's headquarters recently, says a press release. SEVP and Head of CLMD Sabbir Mohammad Sayem, EVP and COO Syed Tauhid Hossain, Head of Channels and Digital Banking Muhammad Zakaria Karim, Head of Corporate Affairs and Communications Shayantani Twisha and senior officials of different department were also present on the occasion.

Customers do not have to struggle to visit any branch, nor do they need any physical forms, images, or papers to fill out. This process is entirely paperless and digital. A smart phone and an internet connection are all you require.

With a few clicks, FD and DPS accounts will be instantly created. This new service through Padma Wallet will simplify banking for clients.

The minimum amount for digital DPS is 50 Taka and that of FD is 5,000 taka, and they will instantly receive a confirmation slip through  email. The branch where the FD and DPS is opened is where customers can pick up the original physical copies.

The bank's Deputy Managing Director and CBO, Dr. Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin spoke about this new feature at the launching ceremony.

"Smart Bangladesh is no longer a dream; rather a reality now. Today's event is the perfect example of that." Said Emtiaz Uddin.  A DPS or FD account may be opened at any time from anywhere. Additionally, customers' savings habits will grow as a result of their ability to open FD and DPS from home.

Padma Bank Limited, under the majority ownership of Government owned Sonali Bank, Janata Bank, Agrani Bank, Rupali Bank, and ICB, has been providing banking services to customers through 60 branches, sub-branches and agent banking outlets across the country. Remittance services are provided at all branches of Padma Bank.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IFAD, BD working together for rural prosperity
3-day Bhutan trade investment fair starts in Dhaka Friday
‘Rationalize public sector borrowing to encourage pvt borrowing’
Stocks closed with positive stance
FBCCI, Faction to boost research, innovation
Bridges Division pays back 2nd installment of Padma Bridge loan
StanChart, UCEP to train up 2000 vulnerable youths with entrepreneurship skills
Padma Bank launches smart banking thru digital platform


Latest News
UK's introduces new trading scheme for developing countries including Bangladesh
BTA for transferring responsibility of Savar Tannery Estate to BEZA from BSCIC
Momen unhappy over Congressmen’s letter
Youth dies after being hit by train in Dhaka
Cold storage owners demand uninterrupted power
Another deal signed with Oman to import more LNG from 2026
UK lawmakers set to judge ex-PM Johnson over 'Partygate'
Titanic tourist submersible goes missing with search under way
BNP is conducting propaganda against Bangladesh peacekeepers: Quader
Amazon, Marriott and other companies vow to hire thousands of refugees in Europe
Most Read News
Digital banking in the offing in Bangladesh
Gender smart climate finance needed in Bangladesh
Eid holidays extended by a day, starts June 27
Another Rohingya shot dead at Ukhiya camp
Ensure next election becomes free and fair: President tells EC
Digital Security Act to be amended soon: Law Minister
Rajshahi AL leader detained from election officer's house in late night
7 sued under DSA over defaming info minister on social media
2 startsups win Tk 1cr each at BIG 2023
3rd and 4th installments of Padma Bridge loan paid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft