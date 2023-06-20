

Padma Bank launches smart banking thru digital platform



Padma Bank Digital FD and DPS were formally launched at the bank's headquarters recently, says a press release. SEVP and Head of CLMD Sabbir Mohammad Sayem, EVP and COO Syed Tauhid Hossain, Head of Channels and Digital Banking Muhammad Zakaria Karim, Head of Corporate Affairs and Communications Shayantani Twisha and senior officials of different department were also present on the occasion.



Customers do not have to struggle to visit any branch, nor do they need any physical forms, images, or papers to fill out. This process is entirely paperless and digital. A smart phone and an internet connection are all you require.

With a few clicks, FD and DPS accounts will be instantly created. This new service through Padma Wallet will simplify banking for clients.



The minimum amount for digital DPS is 50 Taka and that of FD is 5,000 taka, and they will instantly receive a confirmation slip through email. The branch where the FD and DPS is opened is where customers can pick up the original physical copies.



The bank's Deputy Managing Director and CBO, Dr. Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin spoke about this new feature at the launching ceremony.



"Smart Bangladesh is no longer a dream; rather a reality now. Today's event is the perfect example of that." Said Emtiaz Uddin. A DPS or FD account may be opened at any time from anywhere. Additionally, customers' savings habits will grow as a result of their ability to open FD and DPS from home.



Padma Bank Limited, under the majority ownership of Government owned Sonali Bank, Janata Bank, Agrani Bank, Rupali Bank, and ICB, has been providing banking services to customers through 60 branches, sub-branches and agent banking outlets across the country. Remittance services are provided at all branches of Padma Bank.



