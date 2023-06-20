

BRAC Bank opens Agami Student Banking Centre

M Masud Rana FCA, Deputy Managing Director and CFO, BRAC Bank, formally inaugurated the centre at Icon Center, Pragati Sharani, Gulshan, Dhaka recently, says a press release.



Having a spacious place and suitable ambience, the centre will provide a delightful banking experience to the students.





They can visit the lounge and get advice from expert officials on which solution to take from a wide range of options from Agami Student Banking proposition.



Md Mahiul Islam, Head of Retail Banking; Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, Head of Branches; Mehruba Reza, Head of Women Banking Segment 'TARA' and Agami-Student Banking Service; BRAC Bank, and senior officials were present.



Commenting on the Student Banking Centre, Md. Mahiul Islam, Head of Retail Banking, said: "With this fully-fledged centre, the students can now avail all Student Banking services in the prime location, which is a hub of universities. Our first student banking centre was launched in Dhanmondi 27, Dhaka.



After receiving positive responses from the students and encouraged by their feedback, we took the initiative to launch more dedicated Agami student banking centres.



Since this area is surrounded by various universities, this centre will provide privileged services to students just starting their banking journey. We plan to open similar dedicated centres in other parts of the country."



Agami proposition brings a range of bundled solutions, including Agami personal loans, savings accounts, study-abroad credit cards, and student file services. By consulting with a team of expert Student Banking officers at the centre, students can select the services that best suit their requirements.



The Agami proposition is aligned with the values of BRAC Bank, contributing to society by creating opportunities for education and helping individuals realize their full potential.



