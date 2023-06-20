

Mitsubishi brings 7-seater family car Xpander 2023

Mitsubishi Motors announced the highly anticipated release of the Xpander 2023 in Bangladesh. This stylish 7-seater family car is now available at their outlets in Dhaka, Chattogram.



To celebrate the upcoming Eid, they are offering an exclusive deal on the Xpander 2023 at Tk 44.50 LAC, which includes three free servicing sessions and a 5-year/100,000 km warranty. This limited-time offer comes with ready stock availability, according to a press release.





With its aesthetic design, cutting-edge features, high performance, and high ground clearance, we are hopeful that the car will gain more traction in the country's family car segment and as an official vehicle," the press release quoted Mohammad Fahim Hossain, Head of Marketing, Rangs Limited as saying.



The authorized distributor of Mitsubishi Motors Bangladesh, Rangs Limited invites customers to book a test drive by calling their hotline at 09666704704.



Mitsubishi Motors announced the highly anticipated release of the Xpander 2023 in Bangladesh. This stylish 7-seater family car is now available at their outlets in Dhaka, Chattogram.To celebrate the upcoming Eid, they are offering an exclusive deal on the Xpander 2023 at Tk 44.50 LAC, which includes three free servicing sessions and a 5-year/100,000 km warranty. This limited-time offer comes with ready stock availability, according to a press release." We are pleased to offer a special Eid offer on the new Mitsubishi Expander to make Eid more enjoyable for our customers.With its aesthetic design, cutting-edge features, high performance, and high ground clearance, we are hopeful that the car will gain more traction in the country's family car segment and as an official vehicle," the press release quoted Mohammad Fahim Hossain, Head of Marketing, Rangs Limited as saying.The authorized distributor of Mitsubishi Motors Bangladesh, Rangs Limited invites customers to book a test drive by calling their hotline at 09666704704.