Lucrative offers going on at RANGS eMART' TV Mela







The massive clearance sale in RANGS eMART 'TV Mela' offers a exclusive discount on specific model of Samsung TV. Samsung's 32" HD TV (N4010) is now priced at BDT 12,900 (previously BDT 29,900); 43" FHD TV (T5400) is now BDT 38,900 (previously BDT 50,900); and 65" 4K UHD TV (AU7700) is BDT 109,900 (previously BDT 134,900).



Additionally, 75" 4K UHD TV (AU8000) and (BU8000) is available at BDT 204,900 (previously BDT 264,900) and BDT 219,900 (previously BDT 274,900), respectively. Moreover, 85" 4K UHD TV (BU8000) is now BDT 349,900 (previously BDT 424,900), and 65" 4K QLED TV (Q708) is BDT 199,900 (previously BDT 269,900).

Samsung is offering home delivery, installation, and home service without any charge!

Shahriar Bin Lutfor, Head of Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung Bangladesh, in a statement said, "The TV Mela is a great opportunity for customers to conveniently choose from the wide-ranging Samsung television models according to their own desired specs, requirements and budget. It will allow customers to get a hands-on experience of what they are looking to buy and get familiar with it."



It is mentionable that Samsung has upheld its unparalleled leadership in the TV industry for an impressive 17 years. This year, Samsung was honored with the 'Best Brand' and 'Super Brand' awards in the TV category owing to a long legacy of innovation in TV technologies. Now, with the RANGS eMART 'TV Mela,' more customers can enjoy Samsung's outstanding TV technologies.



