Samsung fridges now sold with 20 years' of warranty







Such product excellence backed up by longer warranty is now supported by a promotional offer for Eid-ul-Azha. Customers will get a gift box containing food storage box and water bottles, along with attractive exchange offer up to BDT 23,000 on selected models, says a press release.



Known for constantly reinventing to empower consumers in their daily lives, Samsung is now offering the best-in-class compressor warranty coverage for its digital inverter products.

Owing to the upgradation of technology, Samsung Digital Inverter compressors now come with 20 years of warranty instead of 10 years. This initiative will ensure that the core part of Samsung Refrigerator run smoothly for a longer period of time.



In case of any mishap, Samsung will provide free servicing or parts replacements of, offering the ultimate consumer experience.



The primary objective behind this initiative was to strengthen consumers' trust and loyalty to Samsung products. Protecting the integrity of a core component of Samsung products with a 20-year warranty will extend the usage of appliances and offer consumers peace of mind during purchases.



Samsung Refrigerator has established itself as a prime innovator in Bangladesh, with its consistently innovatie features like Coolpack, All around cooling & multiflow air circulation.



The company has made a breakthrough with its new Bespoke series, that enable AI Control to enable further control based on individual's specific needs, with a range of innovative color options to suit interior. Higher warranty is adding further confirmation on the efficiency Samsung has on its devices.



Shahriar Bin Lutfor, Director & Head of Business, Consumer Electronics, said, " Extending our warranty service to 20 years is truly another leap forward in maintaining our exceptional consumer service. We hope we can continue to work toward elevating consumers' experiences!".



