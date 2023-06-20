Smartphone vivo Y36 ends charging worries







Smartphone also get damaged during a lightning strike and there's always the fear of battery damage when charging with low voltage. The worries surrounding smartphone charging seem never-ending.



Smartphone users can put an end to these concerns with the vivo Y36, launched by the renowned global smartphone manufacturer, vivo.

With a massive 5,000mAh battery, a 44 watt Type-C port and adapter, and an advanced charging chip, it ensures both fast and safe charging. In fact, it increases battery life by 25 percent. Plus, it offers enhanced durability with the inclusion of Fluoride AG glass technology, providing an extra layer of protection.



