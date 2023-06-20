Daraz offers up to 52pc discount on Titan, Fastrack smart watch

Video
Published : Tuesday, 20 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Business Desk

Popular brands Titan and Fastrack started their journey in Bangladesh with five Smart Watch models. The country's biggest online shop Daraz offers up to 52% discount on these smart watches.

These watches were officially unveiled at the Salextra Shop on Daraz recently,  Along with Daraz these products will be available both at the e-commerce platform (www.salextra.com.bd) and Salextra retail store, the only dealer of this brand and the lifestyle shop in Bashundhara City, says a press release.

With the Bluetooth calling feature, Titan Talk has an AMOLED display and a 1.39-inch screen. It will run for five consecutive days on a full charge. Its regular price is BDT 20,995. But after deducting 33%, it is BDT 12,899 at present.

With the Bluetooth calling feature, Titan Talk has an AMOLED display and a 1.39-inch screen. On a full charge it will last for 5 days. The regular price tag is BDT 20,995. However, after a 33% deduction, price stands at BDT 12,899 only.

Titan Talk-S model offers Bluetooth calling and has a bigger 1.78-inch AMOLED display. It also runs for 5 days on a full charge. Its regular price is BDT 18,995. But after discount the price is BDT 10,499 for now.

Both models have over 100+ sports moods and watch faces. Besides, there is Bluetooth calling, IP68 water resistance with USB magnetic charging, and silicone strap material. Sensors include a pedometer, heart rate monitor, SPO2 (blood oxygen) monitor, blood pressure monitor, calorie count, step count, and sleep monitor. Those smartwatches will be available in two colors, black and blue.

With the Bluetooth calling feature, the regular price of Fastrack Reflex Holo is BDT 8,995 but it is now BDT 4,299 at the Daraz Flash sale. It has 1.69 inch HD Display. It will run for five consecutive days on a full charge.

The regular price of Fastrack Reflex Nitro is BDT 9,995 but it is now BDT 5,499 at Daraz Flash sale. It has a 1.8-inch Ultra VU Display. It will run for five consecutive days on a full charge. It has black silicon strap material and four sensors.

The regular price of Fastrack Reflex Nitro is BDT 11,995 but it is now BDT 7,399 at the Daraz Flash sale. With the Bluetooth calling feature, this model has a 1.8-inch TFT-LCD display. A single charge will last for 5 days. Camera, music, and AI voice assistant features are available in both smartwatches. The model is available in blue and rose gold colors.



