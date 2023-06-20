

Gulf Air rewards top agents



To this end, the airline, which was named the winner of the World's Most Improved Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022, arranged an agent night at Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel on Thursday, says a press release.



Gulf Air has celebrated such a tremendous success in sales in collaboration with its GSA I-Business Holding Limited based in Bangladesh.

Gulf Air's country manager to Bangladesh Isa Shah, airport manager of Gulf Air Bangladesh Jassim Ghareeb and Maruful Islam Jhalak, managing director of I-Business Holding Limited - the GSA of Gulf Air, handed over awards to top independent agents.



Maruful Islam Jhalak said, "Agents are playing a significant role in boosting Gulf Air's business. We shine because of agents who act as our stars."



Only because of the agents, Gulf Air has stayed attuned to customer needs and continues to enhance its overall services quality, eventually strengthening the airline's business and market presence, he added.



Isa Shah said, 'What we are today is because of our hardworking agents. Their dedication, market insights and commitment to customers have played a vital role in making Gulf Air's business stronger and enhancing its reputation in the aviation industry.'



They are contributing to ticket sales, providing personalised services, offering expert advice, and thus helping Gulf Air better understand its customers in this region, he noted.



Regarding agents contribution to Gulf Air's business growth, Tanvir A Mishuk, chairman of I-Business Holding Limited, said, 'Agents are our partners. Their outstanding efforts in promoting Gulf Air's services, driving ticket sales, and providing exceptional customer support have been instrumental in the airline's success. These agents serve as valuable ambassadors, representing Gulf Air in Bangladesh's market as well as ensuring seamless travel experience for passengers.'



