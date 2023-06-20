Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 June, 2023, 8:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Gulf Air rewards top agents

Published : Tuesday, 20 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Business Desk

Gulf Air rewards top agents

Gulf Air rewards top agents

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has conferred awards on top agents that put up an outstanding performance in sales in the year 2022.

To this end, the airline, which was named the winner of the World's Most Improved Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022, arranged an agent night at Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel on Thursday, says a press release.

Gulf Air has celebrated such a tremendous success in sales in collaboration with its GSA I-Business Holding Limited based in Bangladesh.

Gulf Air's country manager to Bangladesh Isa Shah, airport manager of Gulf Air Bangladesh Jassim Ghareeb and Maruful Islam Jhalak, managing director of I-Business Holding Limited - the GSA of Gulf Air, handed over awards to top independent agents.

Maruful Islam Jhalak said, "Agents are playing a significant role in boosting Gulf Air's business. We shine because of agents who act as our stars."

Only because of the agents, Gulf Air has stayed attuned to customer needs and continues to enhance its overall services quality, eventually strengthening the airline's business and market presence, he added.

Isa Shah said, 'What we are today is because of our hardworking agents. Their dedication, market insights and commitment to customers have played a vital role in making Gulf Air's business stronger and enhancing its reputation in the aviation industry.'

They are contributing to ticket sales, providing personalised services, offering expert advice, and thus helping Gulf Air better understand its customers in this region, he noted.

Regarding agents contribution to Gulf Air's business growth, Tanvir A Mishuk, chairman of I-Business Holding Limited, said, 'Agents are our partners. Their outstanding efforts in promoting Gulf Air's services, driving ticket sales, and providing exceptional customer support have been instrumental in the airline's success. These agents serve as valuable ambassadors, representing Gulf Air in Bangladesh's market as well as ensuring seamless travel experience for passengers.'


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IFAD, BD working together for rural prosperity
3-day Bhutan trade investment fair starts in Dhaka Friday
‘Rationalize public sector borrowing to encourage pvt borrowing’
Stocks closed with positive stance
FBCCI, Faction to boost research, innovation
Bridges Division pays back 2nd installment of Padma Bridge loan
StanChart, UCEP to train up 2000 vulnerable youths with entrepreneurship skills
Padma Bank launches smart banking thru digital platform


Latest News
UK's introduces new trading scheme for developing countries including Bangladesh
BTA for transferring responsibility of Savar Tannery Estate to BEZA from BSCIC
Momen unhappy over Congressmen’s letter
Youth dies after being hit by train in Dhaka
Cold storage owners demand uninterrupted power
Another deal signed with Oman to import more LNG from 2026
UK lawmakers set to judge ex-PM Johnson over 'Partygate'
Titanic tourist submersible goes missing with search under way
BNP is conducting propaganda against Bangladesh peacekeepers: Quader
Amazon, Marriott and other companies vow to hire thousands of refugees in Europe
Most Read News
Digital banking in the offing in Bangladesh
Gender smart climate finance needed in Bangladesh
Eid holidays extended by a day, starts June 27
Another Rohingya shot dead at Ukhiya camp
Ensure next election becomes free and fair: President tells EC
Digital Security Act to be amended soon: Law Minister
Rajshahi AL leader detained from election officer's house in late night
7 sued under DSA over defaming info minister on social media
2 startsups win Tk 1cr each at BIG 2023
3rd and 4th installments of Padma Bridge loan paid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft