Tuesday, 20 June, 2023, 8:13 AM
Home Business

'Grameenphone Prime' launched for digital lifestyle

Published : Tuesday, 20 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Business Desk

Grameenphone (GP) has unveiled the enhanced and rebranded version of its popular postpaid product MyPlan.
Introducing the all-new 'Grameenphone Prime', this transformative offering aims to provide users with an array of enticing benefits, perfectly tailored to meet the evolving needs and preferences of the valued postpaid customers, says a press release.

 GP Prime transcends the boundaries of conventional phone plans, positioning itself as a comprehensive lifestyle companion that seamlessly caters to the smart and mobile connectivity needs of modern-day users. The first-of-its-kind product portfolio is especially tailored for those who refuse to compromise in their busy, fast-paced lives' communication necessities, i.e.: entrepreneurs and professionals. With a focus on delivering unparalleled value and privileges, the product promises to complement their "prime" attitude in every possible way.
 With Prime Basic, users can enjoy 66 poisha/min tariff (to any local operator) and other benefits like 1 sec pulse and 30 poisha/SMS. Upon their first recharge of BDT 87, Prime users will get 120 mins talktime for 30 days. Switching from prepaid to postpaid connection or simply availing a new connection comes with the exclusive opportunity to get 21.6 GB data with total 9 months' validity upon certain recharge conditions. GP Prime also introduces the 1999tk Unlimited Internet Pack, which gives users a whooping 400 GB volume for 30 days!

Besides the regular features, Prime users can also opt for exclusive lifestyle benefits with tours, travels and hospitality, dining, e-commerce, automobiles, IOT solutions, healthcare and much more. Prime users will enjoy utmost convenience ensured through GP's dedicated relationship managers.

 Renowned lifestyle and luxury outlets like Sheraton, The Westin, United Hospital, Novoair, Sony Rangs, foodpanda and more will also provide rewarding amenities to Prime users based on their status. Brand new offers will be unlocked every 3 months, fitting the uncompromised lives of Prime users just perfect.

Existing users can view eligibility, migration procedure and other details by accessing MyGP. Customers can register through the MyGP app to avail Prime lifestyle benefits.

GP remains dedicated to delivering unparalleled connectivity and lifestyle benefits to its esteemed postpaid customers through GP Prime. With its comprehensive range of features and exclusive privileges, Prime has replaced MyPlan to redefine the postpaid experience and empower users to embrace a truly limitless digital lifestyle.


