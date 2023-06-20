'Grameenphone Prime' launched for digital lifestyle





Introducing the all-new 'Grameenphone Prime', this transformative offering aims to provide users with an array of enticing benefits, perfectly tailored to meet the evolving needs and preferences of the valued postpaid customers, says a press release.



GP Prime transcends the boundaries of conventional phone plans, positioning itself as a comprehensive lifestyle companion that seamlessly caters to the smart and mobile connectivity needs of modern-day users. The first-of-its-kind product portfolio is especially tailored for those who refuse to compromise in their busy, fast-paced lives' communication necessities, i.e.: entrepreneurs and professionals. With a focus on delivering unparalleled value and privileges, the product promises to complement their "prime" attitude in every possible way.





Besides the regular features, Prime users can also opt for exclusive lifestyle benefits with tours, travels and hospitality, dining, e-commerce, automobiles, IOT solutions, healthcare and much more. Prime users will enjoy utmost convenience ensured through GP's dedicated relationship managers.



Renowned lifestyle and luxury outlets like Sheraton, The Westin, United Hospital, Novoair, Sony Rangs, foodpanda and more will also provide rewarding amenities to Prime users based on their status. Brand new offers will be unlocked every 3 months, fitting the uncompromised lives of Prime users just perfect.



Existing users can view eligibility, migration procedure and other details by accessing MyGP. Customers can register through the MyGP app to avail Prime lifestyle benefits.



GP remains dedicated to delivering unparalleled connectivity and lifestyle benefits to its esteemed postpaid customers through GP Prime. With its comprehensive range of features and exclusive privileges, Prime has replaced MyPlan to redefine the postpaid experience and empower users to embrace a truly limitless digital lifestyle.



