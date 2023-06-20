Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 June, 2023, 8:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Huawei, Cloud to work for better ecosystem in BD

Published : Tuesday, 20 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Business Desk

Huawei, Cloud to work for better ecosystem in BD

Huawei, Cloud to work for better ecosystem in BD

In continuation of Huawei's efforts to enable the growing tech and software industry, Huawei South Asia Rep office has recently signed a MoU with Cloud Convoy at Huawei Bangladesh Academy.

With the MoU Cloud Convoy will be working as Huawei Cloud Partner and both parties will cultivate and develop more competent partners, and help them creating a robust portfolio of solutions and services with Huawei Cloud, says a press release.
 
The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Lizhifang (Alex Li), Cloud Director of Huawei South Asia and CEO and Managing Director of Cloud Convoy Ms. Tasnuva Ahmed. Other officials from Huawei and Cloud Convoy were also present in the event.

Lizhifang, Cloud Director of Huawei South Asia, said, "Huawei has been living up to a commitment to serving Bangladesh through the introduction of the world's most innovative technologies.  Like our other solutions, Huawei Cloud services are already playing a huge role in easing different projects in Bangladesh through cloud-based solutions, and with Cloud Convoy as our partner, we wish to expedite this journey."

Tasnuva Ahmed, CEO and Managing Director of Cloud Convoy of Cloud Convoy, said, "Cloud computing has been gaining importance within Bangladesh at an exponential rate. Against such a background, this partnership with Huawei Cloud services and solutions can put a great impact in helping everyone to work towards developing a comprehensive 'cloud' ecosystem in Bangladesh, enabling everyone to go digital. Cloud Convoy is glad to join this path."

It is mentionable that Huawei Cloud is one of the leading cloud service providers in the world and is the fastest-growing cloud vendor. Leading enterprises, along with EdTech and e-commerce platforms of Bangladesh, are using the services of Huawei Cloud.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IFAD, BD working together for rural prosperity
3-day Bhutan trade investment fair starts in Dhaka Friday
‘Rationalize public sector borrowing to encourage pvt borrowing’
Stocks closed with positive stance
FBCCI, Faction to boost research, innovation
Bridges Division pays back 2nd installment of Padma Bridge loan
StanChart, UCEP to train up 2000 vulnerable youths with entrepreneurship skills
Padma Bank launches smart banking thru digital platform


Latest News
UK's introduces new trading scheme for developing countries including Bangladesh
BTA for transferring responsibility of Savar Tannery Estate to BEZA from BSCIC
Momen unhappy over Congressmen’s letter
Youth dies after being hit by train in Dhaka
Cold storage owners demand uninterrupted power
Another deal signed with Oman to import more LNG from 2026
UK lawmakers set to judge ex-PM Johnson over 'Partygate'
Titanic tourist submersible goes missing with search under way
BNP is conducting propaganda against Bangladesh peacekeepers: Quader
Amazon, Marriott and other companies vow to hire thousands of refugees in Europe
Most Read News
Digital banking in the offing in Bangladesh
Gender smart climate finance needed in Bangladesh
Eid holidays extended by a day, starts June 27
Another Rohingya shot dead at Ukhiya camp
Ensure next election becomes free and fair: President tells EC
Digital Security Act to be amended soon: Law Minister
Rajshahi AL leader detained from election officer's house in late night
7 sued under DSA over defaming info minister on social media
2 startsups win Tk 1cr each at BIG 2023
3rd and 4th installments of Padma Bridge loan paid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft