Rangpur tobacco growers, traders demand protection of bidi industry

Rangpur Tobacco Cultivator and businessman Somiti formed a human chain on Monday in front of Rangpur Tax Commissioner Office to press home their demands five-point to protect the domestic tobacco and Bidi industry.

Their demands are including withdrawing 10 pc tax on purchasing tobacco, allotting banks loans for the tobacco cultivators, eliminating 10 per cent income tax on bidis, terminating British American tobacco interest business in the name of debt to tobacco farmers and not stopping the export of tobacco in abroad.

At the end of the human chain, they presented a memorandum containing five-point demands to the Chairman of National Board of Revenue through the Rangpur Tax Commissioner.

Rangpur Tobacco Cultivator and businessman Somiti Lader Jamil Akter presided over the programme while its Co-organizing Secretary Abul Hasnat Lavlu moderated it.

Bangladesh Bidi Workers Federation Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation Acting President Amin Uddin BSc, joint-secretary Harik Hossain, Bidi Sramik Leader Lutfor Rahman were present in the programme among others.