BD rations furnace oil as private plants turn to BPC for fuel





The situation, however, has not shown signs of escalating to a full-blown crisis like the one involving coal-fired plants yet, officials at Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation have said.

The BPC has been supplying fuel to the 10 furnace oil-based power plants owned by the Power Development Board, but some privately run power plants have turned to the state-owned fuel oil corporation for furnace oil, although they have been importing the fuel themselves to generate electricity until recently.

"We're somewhat rationing furnace oil to keep supplies to the private plants normal as they raised their demand at a very short notice," Anupam Barua, a director of BPC, told bdnews24.com on Sunday.

"The situation is not feared to worsen because two cargoes are scheduled to arrive this month."

According to the PDB, the furnace oil-run plants have a combined capacity to produce 6,136 MW power, which is 27 percent of the total.

BPC Director Anupam said: "The private plants did not ask us for oil even when we had a surplus. I can't say why they are taking oil from the BPC now."

The BPC sold 2,500 tonnes of furnace oil on a daily average in May, but the sales increased this month, to 3,489 tonnes on Jun 12, according to Anupam.

Several BPC officials, who spoke to bdnews24.com on the condition of anonymity as they are not authorised to divulge details to the media, said a dollar supply crunch and a failure to pay dues to the suppliers forced the delay in imports.

A director of Bangladesh Independent Power Producers Association said the ongoing dollar crisis has made it difficult for the entrepreneurs to import furnace oil, which forced them to buy the fuel oil from the BPC to keep the plants operational.

"We're getting oil, although a bit late. But there hasn't been a big problem yet," he said. �bdnews24.com



