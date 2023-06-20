Video
Pubali Bank Ltd holds outreach workshop

Published : Tuesday, 20 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Business Desk

Pubali Bank Ltd holds outreach workshop

Pubali Bank Ltd holds outreach workshop

Pubali Bank Ltd organised an outreach workshop on `CMSME, Home Loan Products under CCD, Lease Financing Scheme, Card Business and ADC' at the Head office auditorium recently.
Mohammad Ali, Managing Director and CEO of Pubali Bank Ltd. was present as chief guest at the workshop. Mohammad Anisuzzaman, Deputy Managing Director of the bank was also present.
Md. Faisal Ahmed, General Manager and Head of CMSME; Md. Malequl Islam, DGM and Head of Consumers Credit Division; Mahammed Ali Amzad, DGM and Head of Lease Financing Division; Md. Rabiul Alam, DGM and Head of Alternative Delivery Channel (ADC) Division and N. M. Firoz Kamal, Deputy General Manager and Head of Card Business Division of Pubali Bank Limited were present at the workshop.
Senior Officials of the concerned divisions were also present in the outreach workshop.




