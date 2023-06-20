Coastal Livestock Dev Project benefits 55,000 families: Rezaul





"Ensuring nutrition for and improving the lifestyle of the poor living in the coastal areas was one of the goals of the Integrated Livestock Development Project. The project has shown good success in ensuring nutrition and improving living standards of poor families," he said.

The minister said it while addressing the closing ceremony of a workshop organized by the Department of Livestock Services (DLS) on the Integrated Livestock Development Project at a city hotel on Sunday, said a press release. The DLS is implementing the project in the coastal char areas across the country, it said.

Noting that another goal of this project was to eliminate the discrimination between men and women by making women financially self-reliant, Rezaul said if women can be successful as entrepreneurs, the discrimination between men and women in the social system will be overcome.

"In this context, the project has been able to create successful women entrepreneurs. Besides, the project has played a role in increasing the production of eggs and meat by establishing small farms of chickens, ducks and sheep," he added.

Secretary of the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry Dr Nahid Rashid spoke at the event as special guest with DLS Director General Dr Md Emdadul Haque Talukder was in the chair.

Additional Secretaries of the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry Nripendra Chandra Debnath and ATM Mostafa Kamal spoke at the function. Additional Secretary of the ministry Md Tofazzel Hossain delivered the welcome address.

Project Director Dr SM Ziaul Haque Rahat presented at the workshop the project activities implemented between July 2018 and June 2023 in the coastal char areas of 109 unions under 20 upazilas in eight coastal districts- Cox's Bazar, Noakhali, Feni, Laxmipur, Bhola, Barguna, Patuakhali and Pirojpur - at a cost of around Taka 154.43 crore.

Senior officials of the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry and the Department of Livestock Services (DLS) attended the workshop.



