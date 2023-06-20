More pvt effluent treatment plants should be allowed: BTA Prez





The central effluent plant (CEP) is not enough and not properly functioning causing difficulty in obtaining quality certificate from the Leather Working Group (LWG). It is working as a major impediment to unimpeded access of Bangladesh leather goods to international market.

The seminar on 'action for sustainable development of leather industry' on Monday was jointly organized by Asia Foundation, Bangladesh Ternners Association (BTA) and the Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) at its auditorium in the city.

Kazi Faisal Bin Siraj, Country Representative of Asia Foundation made the opening statement on the occasion. ERF President Mohammad Refayet Ullah Mirdha, General Secretary Abul Kashem, Chief Executive Officer of Business Initiative Leading Development Ferdous Ara Begum, Managing Director of Marsons Tannery Tariqul Islam Khan, Tannery Workers Union President Abul Kalam Azad and BTA's Head of Projects and Programmes Rehana Akhter Ruma attended as panelists.

Chairman of Bangladesh Tanners Association (BTA) Shaheen Ahmed taking part in the discussion said the main problem is lack of enough effluent treatment facilities. The government has so far allowed only two private companies at the STIE and two companies are constructing their ETPs.

He said local leather and leather goods exporters remained deprived from getting standard international price for failing to get the much-required quality certificate of the Leather Working Group (LWG).

Leather traders and farmers hope good price of raw hide during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha as the the demand for leather and leather products has increased at global level.

Participants said this year 1.3 crore animals are ready for sacrifice. It includes 85 lakh cows and 15 lakh goats, buffaloes and sheep. Shaheen said the Tanners Association this year expects a loan of Tk 180 crore on this occasion.

Discussants voiced cautions from the market syndicates as they take the raw hide market hostage by depriving the local traders from fair price. Over the past several years they said the market saw chaotic control of big traders forcing small traders to throw away raw hide on road side as they were not offered fair price. The government should monitor the market to ensure fair price of raw hide, they said.

The country plans to earn US$ 12.30 billion from export by 2030.According to the Export Development Bureau, Bangladesh exported leather and leather products worth $1.12 billion during July-May of the current fiscal year.



