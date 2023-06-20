Southeast Bank launches 7 agent banking outlets

Southeast Bank Ltd formally launches 7 (Seven) Agent Banking outlets for the unbanked people across the country, especially at the rural and semi-urban areas at Tangail, Jhenaidah, Jashore, Faridpur and Brahmanbaria.





Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hussain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank Limited inaugurated 7 Agent Banking outlets virtually as chief guest recently.







Other officials of the Bank and Partners of the 7 Agent outlets were also connected virtually in the launching ceremony, says a press release.

All modern and technology backed Conventional and 'Tijarah'-Islamic Banking Services will be provided from Southeast Bank Agent Banking "Shagotom". Customers can get many more facilities from Southeast Bank Agent Banking "Shagotom" like they may open an account (savings/current); Cash Deposit/ Withdraw; Fund transfer; Cash transfer through BEFTN at any Bank account; Foreign Remittance; Processing of Cheque Book, Debit Card and Credit Card; Micro, Medium and Krishi loan;







Attractive health insurance benefit; Utility bill; Loan installment; Government allowance, Regular Customers Loan and also get internet banking service facilities. Customers will also be able to perform necessary banking services round the clock at Recycler ATM at the Agent outlet.