All major rivers swelling, Sylhet faces flooding







These rivers are likely to rise in next 72 hours, said FFWC.



It predicted that the Dudhkumar river at Pateswari point in Kurigram district was likely to cross its danger level in next 24 hours.

The Surma in Sunamganj is flowing 41cm above its danger level at Chhatak, it said.



Surma, Kushiyara, Sarigowain, Jhalukhali, Bhugai-Kangsha, Someswari and Jadukata are rising and will continue to rise in next 48 hours, it said, adding causing flash floods in the low-lying areas of Sylhet, Moulvibazar and Sunamganj.



According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy to very heavy rainfall were likely at a few places in sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Odisha, Bihar and Tripura over the next five days.



Considering the IMD weather forecast, waters of Bangladesh's major rivers in the North and North-Eastern region will continue to rise and Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) apprehends that low lying areas are likely to be inundated.



Meanwhile, the authorities opened 44 gates of the Teesta Barrage to control flood water. According to Arifuzzaman Bhuyan, Executive Engineer of Flood Forecasting Warning Centre (FFWC) under the BWDB, there is a chance of heavy to very-heavy rainfall in north-eastern Bangladesh and the adjoining upstream region of the country in next 48-hours, to cause flash floods in the low-lying areas of Sylhet, Moulvibazar, Habiganj and Sunamganj during the period.



Executive Engineer of Sunamganj Water Development Board Mamun Howladar said that due to continued heavy rains in the district and Cherrapunji in India, all these rivers swelled with their water levels crossing danger level at some points.



Some low-lying areas have been flooded with the possibility of water flowing above the danger level in Sunamganj and other areas, he said.



Some 100 metre of the Sunamganj-Tahirpur Highway has gone under flood water snapping direct road communication with Tahirpur. Many vehicles remained stranded at Shaktiarkhola and Anwarpur snapping road communication with Tahirpur.



According to the Met Office, due to active monsoon, all the divisions in Bangladesh may witness light to moderate rains or thundershowers in 24 hours, starting from 9:00am on Sunday.



