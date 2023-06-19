HC orders confiscation of FDR, vehicles of e-Orange owner







The HC bench also asked Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) Chairman not to allow transfer of 10 cars of e-Orange and to submit a report to it by July 23 after complying with the order.



The HC bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order during hearing of a writ petition over the allegations of embezzlement and laundering of money deposited by e-Orange customers.

The HC bench also fixed July 23 for further hearing and passing order on this petition.



Barrister M Abdul Qaium, counsel for petitioner told media that Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFI) had submitted a probe report to the HC, saying that Sonia, now in jail, had deposited FDR of Tk 2.5 crore to IFDC, a financial institution.



Meanwhile, National Board of Revenue (NBR) has submitted another probe report to the HC, saying that e-Orange has purchased 10 cars.



Abdul Qaium said Sonia has deposited the FDR with the money of the subscribers of e-Orange and it purchased the cars with their deposited money.



Sonia and her associates have committed fraud with the customers, he added.



Qaium said Sonia's brother Sheikh Sohel Rana, suspended inspector of Banani Police Station, was arrested in India on September 4 in 2021 on charge of illegally entering the country, and then he got bail from a court and he is now absconding.



Sonia's husband Masukur Rahman, who is the chief executive officer of e-Orange, and her uncle Mohammad Zayedul Firoz are in jail in money laundering-related cases, he added.



On April 3 last year, six depositors on behalf of 547 filed the petition, saying that they deposited Tk 77.46 crore to e-Orange for products, but did not get the products.



On April 7 last year, the HC ordered the offices concerned to conduct probes into the allegations of embezzlement and laundering of the money by the e-commerce platform.



The court also issued the rule asking the authorities concerned of e-Orange and the government to explain why they should not be directed to bring the laundered money back home and distribute among the depositors.



