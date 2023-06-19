73-yr old executioner Shahjahan walks out of Dhaka Central Jail





The 73-year-old executioner Shahjahan Bhuiyan walked out of Dhaka Central Jail on Sunday, after serving over three decades in prison.



Subhas Kumar Ghosh, Senior Jail Superintendent of the central prison, confirmed the development, saying that Shahjahan was freed around 1:00pm.





Shahjahan was sentenced to 12 years in jail in a robbery case along with the financial penalty of Tk 5,000 on November 8 in 1992.



In another robbery and murder case, he was given life term imprisonment and fined Tk 5,000 more. In the cases, in total, he was given 42 years of jail time.



He was shifted to Dhaka Central Prison on November 21 in 1995 from Manikganj.



Shahjahan executed 26 convicts, including six killers of the Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, four war crimes criminals, two JMB operatives, notorious terrorist Ershad Shikdar, Monir and Khuku in Sharmin Rima murder case, among others - between 2001 and his release, according to his jail file.



The jail authority pardoned 10 years, five months and 28 days from his prison term for his role as an executioner and demonstration of discipline. As per the account, Shahjahan served 31 years, six months and two days in jail.



