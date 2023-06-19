Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 June, 2023, 3:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Jahangir’s removal from Mayor post not lawful : HC

Published : Monday, 19 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

In a verdict, the High Court Division on Sunday observed that removal of Jahangir Alam as Mayor of Gazipur was not done following due process of law.

A bench of Justice Zafar Ahmed and Justice Md Bashir Ullah made the observation while disposing of Jahangir Alam's writ petition challenging the legality of his removal. The verdict over, Advocate Sazzadul Islam,  Jahangir's counsel told media that the court has disposed of the writ petition.
 
In the judgment, the bench observed that the authorities concerned did not follow the due legal process in removing Jahangir Alam as Mayor of Gazipur.

He said that the details of the verdict would be known after receiving the text of the verdict.
 
On August 14, 2022, Jahangir Alam, filed the writ petition seeking reinstatement. The writ challenging the legality of his removal was filed by Barrister Mashiur Rahman.

On August 23, the bench issued a rule asking the authorities to explain why Jahangir Alam's removal should not be declared as illegal.

The hearing on the rule began on March 15 and the bench deferred delivering its verdict.
On Sunday, the bench disposed of the petition making the bservations.

Jahangir was expelled from the Awami League on November 25, 2021, allegedly for making "derogatory remarks" about the Liberation War and the martyrs.
 
In 2022, he was removed as Gazipur Mayor.

On December 17, 2022, Awami League pardoned Jahangir on the condition that he would not go against the ruling party's interests and discipline again.

On April 3, the Election Commission announced the schedule of Gazipur City polls.

Failing to get AL's nomination, Jahangir submitted nomination papers as an independent candidate.
 
The returning officer rejected Jahangir's nomination papers citing the ground that he was a  loan defaulter.

On May 25, his mother was elected as Mayor of Gazipur as an independent candidate defeating ruling AL's nominee.

AL expelled Jahangir Alam.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
All major rivers swelling, Sylhet faces flooding
HC orders confiscation of FDR, vehicles of e-Orange owner
Fear, grief after 41 killed in Uganda school attack
73-yr old executioner Shahjahan walks out of Dhaka Central Jail
Jahangir’s removal from Mayor post not lawful : HC
After newborn, mother dies due to Central Hospital's negligence
Nadim murder case would be shifted to Speedy Trial Tribunal: Law Minister
Children get vitamin A plus capsules


Latest News
All banks have gone bankrupt: JaPa MP
BNP leaders go to US embassy to lodge complaints: Quader
Special measures for 24 congestion-prone points to make Eid journey smooth
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on June 28
'My candidature cancelled through conspiracy': Hero Alam
Rivers keep swelling in Sunamganj, Sylhet amid flood fear
Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on June 29
Resign, hand over power to national govt: Islami Andolan amir
Income Tax Bill 2023 passed, powers of income tax officers curbed
HC upholds jail sentence of ex-DIG Prisons Bazlur in graft case
Most Read News
'Jallad' Shajahan freed from jail after 32 years
Riseup Labs empowers businesses nationwide to thrive in digital era
After newborn, mother dies too
Nadim murder: Accused Babu, 3 others handed over to Bakshiganj thana
Bangladesh will never bow down to any external pressure: PM
Ex-Dhaka Bar Association president Adv Israfil passes away
Is Bangladesh closing in on  BRICS?
Woman dies drinking liquour at office party in city
Rohingya leader shot dead at Cox’s Bazar camp
BCL factional clashes at Hajee Danesh university, 50 injured
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft