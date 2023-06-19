Jahangir’s removal from Mayor post not lawful : HC







A bench of Justice Zafar Ahmed and Justice Md Bashir Ullah made the observation while disposing of Jahangir Alam's writ petition challenging the legality of his removal. The verdict over, Advocate Sazzadul Islam, Jahangir's counsel told media that the court has disposed of the writ petition.



In the judgment, the bench observed that the authorities concerned did not follow the due legal process in removing Jahangir Alam as Mayor of Gazipur.

He said that the details of the verdict would be known after receiving the text of the verdict.



On August 14, 2022, Jahangir Alam, filed the writ petition seeking reinstatement. The writ challenging the legality of his removal was filed by Barrister Mashiur Rahman.



On August 23, the bench issued a rule asking the authorities to explain why Jahangir Alam's removal should not be declared as illegal.



The hearing on the rule began on March 15 and the bench deferred delivering its verdict.

On Sunday, the bench disposed of the petition making the bservations.



Jahangir was expelled from the Awami League on November 25, 2021, allegedly for making "derogatory remarks" about the Liberation War and the martyrs.



In 2022, he was removed as Gazipur Mayor.



On December 17, 2022, Awami League pardoned Jahangir on the condition that he would not go against the ruling party's interests and discipline again.



On April 3, the Election Commission announced the schedule of Gazipur City polls.



Failing to get AL's nomination, Jahangir submitted nomination papers as an independent candidate.



The returning officer rejected Jahangir's nomination papers citing the ground that he was a loan defaulter.



On May 25, his mother was elected as Mayor of Gazipur as an independent candidate defeating ruling AL's nominee.



AL expelled Jahangir Alam.



In a verdict, the High Court Division on Sunday observed that removal of Jahangir Alam as Mayor of Gazipur was not done following due process of law.A bench of Justice Zafar Ahmed and Justice Md Bashir Ullah made the observation while disposing of Jahangir Alam's writ petition challenging the legality of his removal. The verdict over, Advocate Sazzadul Islam, Jahangir's counsel told media that the court has disposed of the writ petition.In the judgment, the bench observed that the authorities concerned did not follow the due legal process in removing Jahangir Alam as Mayor of Gazipur.He said that the details of the verdict would be known after receiving the text of the verdict.On August 14, 2022, Jahangir Alam, filed the writ petition seeking reinstatement. The writ challenging the legality of his removal was filed by Barrister Mashiur Rahman.On August 23, the bench issued a rule asking the authorities to explain why Jahangir Alam's removal should not be declared as illegal.The hearing on the rule began on March 15 and the bench deferred delivering its verdict.On Sunday, the bench disposed of the petition making the bservations.Jahangir was expelled from the Awami League on November 25, 2021, allegedly for making "derogatory remarks" about the Liberation War and the martyrs.In 2022, he was removed as Gazipur Mayor.On December 17, 2022, Awami League pardoned Jahangir on the condition that he would not go against the ruling party's interests and discipline again.On April 3, the Election Commission announced the schedule of Gazipur City polls.Failing to get AL's nomination, Jahangir submitted nomination papers as an independent candidate.The returning officer rejected Jahangir's nomination papers citing the ground that he was a loan defaulter.On May 25, his mother was elected as Mayor of Gazipur as an independent candidate defeating ruling AL's nominee.AL expelled Jahangir Alam.