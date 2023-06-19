Video
Monday, 19 June, 2023
Home Front Page

After newborn, mother dies due to Central Hospital's negligence

Published : Monday, 19 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent


Mahbuba Rahman Ankhi, a first-time mother, who lost her baby due to the alleged negligence of doctors at the Central Hospital, has died in hospital care in the city.

The 25-year-old passed away during treatment at the capital's LabAid Hospital around 2:30pm on Sunday, according to her husband, Yakub Ali Sumon.
Mahbuba, a student of Eden College, went to the Central Hospital with hopes of having a normal delivery after watching a video posted on social media by Dr Sangjukta.

She was admitted under the supervision of Dr Sangjukta for the delivery, but the doctor was abroad at the time, according to media reports.

Mahbuba had to undergo cesarean section due to complications related to childbirth, while the hospital authorities lied about the absence of Dr Sangjukta, Mahbuba's family said. Her baby died a day later.

She was subsequently admitted to the CCU of LabAid Specialised Hospital in critical condition.

On Thursday, police arrested two physicians - Dr Muna and Dr Shahazadi - for their alleged mishandling of the baby's delivery leading to the baby's death.

The Health Directorate later said the hospital would have to bear the cost of Mahbuba's treatment, and pay compensation, if the family demands, in line with the rules.

Central Hospital was also ordered to send all medical records of Mahbuba's treatment to the Health Division, while its operating theatre was shut down due to substandard intensive care and emergency services.


