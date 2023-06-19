Nadim murder case would be shifted to Speedy Trial Tribunal: Law Minister







After inaugurating the "151st Refresher Course" for newly appointed judicial magistrates at the seminar hall of the Judicial Administration Training Institute in the capital, he said, replying to a reporter's question, he said, "I want to assure you that justice will be ensured in this case."



"I am deeply saddened by this death. I want to say very clearly, every crime in society matters. But there are certain crimes that should be taken very seriously. I think this murder should be taken very seriously," he said.

He said, "I can assure you that after completing the investigation, this case must be shifted to the speedy trial court to ensure justice and fair trial in the shortest possible time."



The Law Minister said the incumbent government established justice and rule of law in the country by completing trials of many important cases including the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman assassination case, the jail killing case and the crimes against humanity and war crimes cases. The trial of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman assassination was blocked by promulgating the Indemnity Ordinance on September 26, 1975, he said.



Director General of the Institute Justice Nazmun Ara Sultana presided over the function. Ministry Secretary Golam Sarwar was present.



