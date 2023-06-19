|
Children get vitamin A plus capsules
Published : Monday, 19 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Around 10.9 million children aged six-59 months and 22 million children aged 12-59 months were on Sunday administered red and blue coloured vitamin A capsules across the country.
All government health centres and other designated places across the country administered these vitamins from 8:00am to 4:00pm.
Children were brought to the centres in full stomach and no capsules were given to children below 6 months and above five years of age and those who were sick.