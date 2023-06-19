Children get vitamin A plus capsules





Around 10.9 million children aged six-59 months and 22 million children aged 12-59 months were on Sunday administered red and blue coloured vitamin A capsules across the country.



All government health centres and other designated places across the country administered these vitamins from 8:00am to 4:00pm.





Children were brought to the centres in full stomach and no capsules were given to children below 6 months and above five years of age and those who were sick.



Around 10.9 million children aged six-59 months and 22 million children aged 12-59 months were on Sunday administered red and blue coloured vitamin A capsules across the country.All government health centres and other designated places across the country administered these vitamins from 8:00am to 4:00pm.A total of 40,000 health workers worked at 120,000 centres to administer the vitamins to the children.Children were brought to the centres in full stomach and no capsules were given to children below 6 months and above five years of age and those who were sick.