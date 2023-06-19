2nd long-term LNG supply deal with Oman Trading today







Under the new agreement, Petrobangla would be able to import an additional 0.5 million to 1.5 million tonnes of LNG from Oman per year for the next 15 years from 2026.



With the new contracts, the country's long-term import capacity is expected to reach 7.3 million tonnes per annum by 2026.

According to the Gas Sector Master Plan 2017, Bangladesh will need to import around 30 million tonnes/year of LNG by 2041 - to meet mounting demand from various sectors, including industries, power units and fertiliser plants - as domestic gas reserves are depleting fast.



Zanendra Nath Sarker, Chairman of Petrobangla, earlier told the media that Oman agreed to supply 0.5mpta to 1.5mpta LNG to Bangladesh from 2026.



Petrobangla projected that the daily demand would reach 4,000mmcf by 2026 and contribution from LNG imports would cross 1,500mmcf.



"Following a successful negotiations, we have picked the OQ to ink the sales and purchase agreement (SPA) for LNG supply for a long term, it could be like four cargoes in 2026 and then 12 and 16 cargoes in the following years," he said.



According to the Petrobangla, Bangladesh has two long-term LNG contracts -- with Qatar for 2.5mtpa of LNG and with Oman's OQ Trading for 1.5mtpa. The country also has been importing LNG from the spot market since 2020.



When asked what would be the rate in the new contract with Oman, the Petrobangla chairman declined to comment on this.



Under its existing deal, the Petrobangla has been purchasing LNG at around 11.9 per cent of the three-month average of Brent crude oil plus 40 cents per million British thermal unit (MMBtu).



The entity also has an SPA with the Qatargas to buy annually up to 2.5 million tonnes of lean LNG for over 15 years.



Under the deal, the Qatargas is annually supplying around 1.8 million tonnes of LNG for the first five years and can raise it to 2.5 million tonnes in the next 10 years.



The purchase price is around 12.65 per cent slope of the three-month average price of Brent crude oil plus 50 cents per MMBtu.



The country's domestic natural gas production is currently hovering around 2170 mmcf per day. With around 763 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) of re-gasified LNG, its overall output is around 2980mmcf per day, according to the Petrobangla statistics as on March 15, 2023. At present, the country has a gas demand for 3,500 million cubic feet (mmcf) per day while the supply is 3,000mmcf.



Bangladesh spends around US$3 billion to $3.5 billion for importing around 4 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to 4.5 mtpa of LNG. If the additional gas is imported under the new contracts, annual LNG import payment burden would cross $5 billion, say Petrobangla sources.



Last year, Bangladesh imported a total of around 4.43 million tonnes of LNG from Qatar, Oman and spot market. It was 5.08 million tonnes in 2021.



Data shows the production and supply cost of domestic natural gas is around Tk1.50 per cubic metre while the cost goes up to Tk 33 per unit for LNG if it is imported at $9.15mmbtu from the global market.



