Secy level AL meet today







Party General Secretary Obaidul Quader will preside.



AL's Office Secretary Biplab Barua informed in a press release on Sunday.

All concerned were requested to attend the meeting on time, said the press release.



According to AL leaders, Awami League is going to celebrate its 74th founding anniversary on June 23 this



year. The Secretary level meeting will mainly discuss about the preparations for the party founding anniversary celebration.



Meanwhile, the party's central working committee will meet on June 22 and some agenda for the working committee meeting will be finalized in the Secretary level meeting, said party leaders.



Besides, AL central leaders also said, "Two city corporation elections-Rajshahi and Sylhetd on June 21 and the last level election preparations and situation of the party in the two cities will be evaluated in the Secretary level meeting."



