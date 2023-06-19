Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 June, 2023, 3:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Secy level AL meet today

Published : Monday, 19 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Staff Correspondent

A Secretary level meeting of the Awami League (AL) will be held at 4:00pm at the AL President Dhanmondi political office on Monday.

Party General Secretary Obaidul Quader will preside.

AL's Office Secretary Biplab Barua informed in a press release on Sunday.

All concerned were requested to attend the meeting on time, said the press release.

According to AL leaders, Awami League is going to celebrate its 74th founding anniversary on June 23 this
    
year. The Secretary level meeting will mainly discuss about the preparations for the party founding anniversary celebration.

Meanwhile, the party's central working committee will meet on June 22 and some agenda for the working committee meeting will be finalized in the Secretary level meeting, said party leaders.

Besides, AL central leaders also said, "Two city corporation elections-Rajshahi and Sylhetd on June 21 and the last level election preparations and situation of the party in the two cities will be evaluated in the Secretary level meeting."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
All major rivers swelling, Sylhet faces flooding
HC orders confiscation of FDR, vehicles of e-Orange owner
Fear, grief after 41 killed in Uganda school attack
73-yr old executioner Shahjahan walks out of Dhaka Central Jail
Jahangir’s removal from Mayor post not lawful : HC
After newborn, mother dies due to Central Hospital's negligence
Nadim murder case would be shifted to Speedy Trial Tribunal: Law Minister
Children get vitamin A plus capsules


Latest News
All banks have gone bankrupt: JaPa MP
BNP leaders go to US embassy to lodge complaints: Quader
Special measures for 24 congestion-prone points to make Eid journey smooth
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on June 28
'My candidature cancelled through conspiracy': Hero Alam
Rivers keep swelling in Sunamganj, Sylhet amid flood fear
Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on June 29
Resign, hand over power to national govt: Islami Andolan amir
Income Tax Bill 2023 passed, powers of income tax officers curbed
HC upholds jail sentence of ex-DIG Prisons Bazlur in graft case
Most Read News
'Jallad' Shajahan freed from jail after 32 years
Riseup Labs empowers businesses nationwide to thrive in digital era
After newborn, mother dies too
Nadim murder: Accused Babu, 3 others handed over to Bakshiganj thana
Bangladesh will never bow down to any external pressure: PM
Ex-Dhaka Bar Association president Adv Israfil passes away
Is Bangladesh closing in on  BRICS?
Woman dies drinking liquour at office party in city
Rohingya leader shot dead at Cox’s Bazar camp
BCL factional clashes at Hajee Danesh university, 50 injured
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft