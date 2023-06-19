Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 June, 2023, 3:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BB unveils contractionary monetary policy

Introduces new SMART +3% lending system, interest rate cap goes

Published : Monday, 19 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Business Correspondent

In a bid to contain inflation and ensure the smooth flow of funds to key sectors, Bangladesh Bank (BB) has announced the implementation of a new lending system, known as SMART +3% for banks and SMART+5% for non banks on Sunday at its headquarters in Dhaka.

SMART means Six-Month Moving Average Rate of treasury bills.

The central bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder formally announced the new monetary policy for the first half (July-December, H1) of the upcoming financial year 2023-24 (FY24) on the day.
 
While unveiling the policy he said this measure aims to create a stable and favorable business environment and to address inflationary pressures.

Currently the six month treasury bills stands at 7.17 per cent for the month of May so with this SMART benchmark rate the lending rate will be 7.17 per cent plus 3 per cent that is total 10.17 per cent.

 But as the rate will be effective from June so the SMART benchmark or reference rate will be calculated on the basis June rate. In the meantime, the August rate will calculated on the basis of February to July that is six months basis.

For the non- banking financial institutions the lending rate will be 7.17 per cent plus 5 per cent that is total 12.17 per cent.

However, CMSMEs and consumer loans may be subject to an additional fee of up to 1.00 percent to cover supervision costs. It's important to note that interest rates applicable to credit card loans will remain unchanged.

Under the new framework the target policy interest rate has been set at 6.50 per cent, accompanied by a symmetric corridor of �200 basis points. The standing lending facility (SLF) rate will be set at 8.50 per cent, while the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate will be at 4.50 per cent. This alignment between the interbank call money rate and the policy rate will contribute to stability in the financial system.

To support the contractionary monetary policy stance, BB has decided to raise policy rates. The repo rate, the policy rate for borrowing, will be adjusted upward by 50 basis points, from 6.00 per cent to 6.50 per cent, effective from July 1, 2023. Additionally, the SDF rate, formerly known as the reverse repo rate, will be adjusted upward by 25 basis points, from 4.25 percent to 4.50 per cent.

One of the key elements of the new lending system is the introduction of a market-driven reference lending rate, replacing the previous lending rate cap. The reference lending rate, named SMART (six-month moving average rate of Treasury bill), will be announced monthly on the BB website.

Another significant change introduced by BB is the adoption of a unified and market-driven single exchange rate regime. This shift allows the exchange rate between the Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) and foreign currencies, including the US dollar, to be determined by market forces. BB will no longer provide specific rates for buying or selling foreign exchange, promoting stability in the foreign exchange market.

In line with international standards, BB will calculate and publish gross international reserves (GIR) following the IMF's Balance of Payments and International Investment Position Manual (BPM6). This adjustment aims to enhance transparency and align reporting practices with global standards, while still considering the current practices of calculating and reporting total foreign assets.

The successful achievement of the monetary policy objectives for the fiscal year 2023-24 will depend on various factors, including the effectiveness of the new policy initiatives, exchange rate stability, surplus in the financial account, and a pause in the policy rate hike race among major economies.

With appropriate support from Bangladesh Bank and the Government of Bangladesh, and under the assumption of a pandemic-free environment and normalized conditions regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the country's macroeconomic outlook is expected to remain stable in the near future. The introduction of the SMART +3% lending system is seen as a significant step toward fostering a favourable business environment and promoting economic growth in Bangladesh.
 
In the monetary policy, the private sector growth is projected at 11 per cent while to the public sector it is 30 per cent.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
All major rivers swelling, Sylhet faces flooding
HC orders confiscation of FDR, vehicles of e-Orange owner
Fear, grief after 41 killed in Uganda school attack
73-yr old executioner Shahjahan walks out of Dhaka Central Jail
Jahangir’s removal from Mayor post not lawful : HC
After newborn, mother dies due to Central Hospital's negligence
Nadim murder case would be shifted to Speedy Trial Tribunal: Law Minister
Children get vitamin A plus capsules


Latest News
All banks have gone bankrupt: JaPa MP
BNP leaders go to US embassy to lodge complaints: Quader
Special measures for 24 congestion-prone points to make Eid journey smooth
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on June 28
'My candidature cancelled through conspiracy': Hero Alam
Rivers keep swelling in Sunamganj, Sylhet amid flood fear
Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on June 29
Resign, hand over power to national govt: Islami Andolan amir
Income Tax Bill 2023 passed, powers of income tax officers curbed
HC upholds jail sentence of ex-DIG Prisons Bazlur in graft case
Most Read News
'Jallad' Shajahan freed from jail after 32 years
Riseup Labs empowers businesses nationwide to thrive in digital era
After newborn, mother dies too
Nadim murder: Accused Babu, 3 others handed over to Bakshiganj thana
Bangladesh will never bow down to any external pressure: PM
Ex-Dhaka Bar Association president Adv Israfil passes away
Is Bangladesh closing in on  BRICS?
Woman dies drinking liquour at office party in city
Rohingya leader shot dead at Cox’s Bazar camp
BCL factional clashes at Hajee Danesh university, 50 injured
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft