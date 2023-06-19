BB unveils contractionary monetary policy







SMART means Six-Month Moving Average Rate of treasury bills.



The central bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder formally announced the new monetary policy for the first half (July-December, H1) of the upcoming financial year 2023-24 (FY24) on the day.

While unveiling the policy he said this measure aims to create a stable and favorable business environment and to address inflationary pressures.



Currently the six month treasury bills stands at 7.17 per cent for the month of May so with this SMART benchmark rate the lending rate will be 7.17 per cent plus 3 per cent that is total 10.17 per cent.



But as the rate will be effective from June so the SMART benchmark or reference rate will be calculated on the basis June rate. In the meantime, the August rate will calculated on the basis of February to July that is six months basis.



For the non- banking financial institutions the lending rate will be 7.17 per cent plus 5 per cent that is total 12.17 per cent.



However, CMSMEs and consumer loans may be subject to an additional fee of up to 1.00 percent to cover supervision costs. It's important to note that interest rates applicable to credit card loans will remain unchanged.



Under the new framework the target policy interest rate has been set at 6.50 per cent, accompanied by a symmetric corridor of �200 basis points. The standing lending facility (SLF) rate will be set at 8.50 per cent, while the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate will be at 4.50 per cent. This alignment between the interbank call money rate and the policy rate will contribute to stability in the financial system.



To support the contractionary monetary policy stance, BB has decided to raise policy rates. The repo rate, the policy rate for borrowing, will be adjusted upward by 50 basis points, from 6.00 per cent to 6.50 per cent, effective from July 1, 2023. Additionally, the SDF rate, formerly known as the reverse repo rate, will be adjusted upward by 25 basis points, from 4.25 percent to 4.50 per cent.



One of the key elements of the new lending system is the introduction of a market-driven reference lending rate, replacing the previous lending rate cap. The reference lending rate, named SMART (six-month moving average rate of Treasury bill), will be announced monthly on the BB website.



Another significant change introduced by BB is the adoption of a unified and market-driven single exchange rate regime. This shift allows the exchange rate between the Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) and foreign currencies, including the US dollar, to be determined by market forces. BB will no longer provide specific rates for buying or selling foreign exchange, promoting stability in the foreign exchange market.



In line with international standards, BB will calculate and publish gross international reserves (GIR) following the IMF's Balance of Payments and International Investment Position Manual (BPM6). This adjustment aims to enhance transparency and align reporting practices with global standards, while still considering the current practices of calculating and reporting total foreign assets.



The successful achievement of the monetary policy objectives for the fiscal year 2023-24 will depend on various factors, including the effectiveness of the new policy initiatives, exchange rate stability, surplus in the financial account, and a pause in the policy rate hike race among major economies.



With appropriate support from Bangladesh Bank and the Government of Bangladesh, and under the assumption of a pandemic-free environment and normalized conditions regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the country's macroeconomic outlook is expected to remain stable in the near future. The introduction of the SMART +3% lending system is seen as a significant step toward fostering a favourable business environment and promoting economic growth in Bangladesh.



In the monetary policy, the private sector growth is projected at 11 per cent while to the public sector it is 30 per cent.

