Bangladesh will never bow down to any external interference: PM







"We'll not bow down to interferences of anyone. It is our decision," she said while addressing a special Darbar (assembly) arranged at her office here, marking the 37th founding anniversary of the Special Security Force (SSF).



"We're an independent nation. We've achieved our country through a war," said Sheikh Hasina, mentioning that Bangladesh is an independent and sovereign country. Bangladesh is following the foreign policy, framed by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, "Friendship to all and malice towards none," she said her government has been working to make friendship with imperative ones and doing whatever necessary to develop the country.

She said Bangladesh is progressing fast and will do further defying many obstacles and conspiracies.



Bangladesh faced obstacles and conspiracies time and again, but it has successfully overcome these, said the premier, adding, "So, still many obstacles and conspiracies continue. The reason is that when a country makes rapid progress, many may not tolerate it. So, they start making various disturbances."



"There is nothing to be unnerved with these (disturbance)," she said urging all the people of the country to move with self-confidence and self-esteem, keeping the heads high as an independent and victorious nation in the world stage.



Prime Minister's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah was also present.



SSF Director General (DG) Major General Md Majibur Rahman, in his welcome speech, presented the different activities of the force.



At the outset of the ceremony, a video documentary on SSF and its activities was screened.



At the function, the Prime Minister unveiled the cover of a book titled " Durnitir Biruddye Bangabandhur Ukti" with 75 excerpts of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman compiled by SSF DG Major General Md Majibur Rahman.



On June 15 in 1986, the Presidential Security Force (PSF) was formed, which was later renamed as Special Security Force (SSF) in 1991 following the restoration of the parliamentary system of government in the country.



The force was originally intended to provide "physical security" both to the president wherever he may be and to VIPs, including any head of the state or government or any person declared to be a VIP by the government.



Following the restoration of the parliamentary system, its primary function is to protect the President, the Prime Minister and other VIPs.



Talking about the modern technology, the Prime Minister asked the armed forces and law enforcement agencies to pay a special attention to the prevention of misuse of the latest technology.



"Technology has opened the path for our development. But, we have to pay a special attention so that these technologies can't harm the people of our country, if they use these," she said.



Mentioning that the technology has created many apprehensions, she said that the patterns of terrorism and militancy are also changing.



The premier extended her sincere thanks to the SSF members for performing their duty with utmost efficiency and sincerity.



"I believe that SSF will continue to improve day by day through proper leadership, right guidelines, and professionalism and sincerity of every member of this force," she said.



On the SSF Raising Day, Sheikh Hasina expected that the force would become an ideal security force in terms of discipline, loyalty and professional standards.



In her speech, the Prime Minister highlighted the success of her government in various sectors including the Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord, exchange of enclaves with India, settlement of maritime boundary disputes and construction of the Padma Bridge as well as inauguration of 100 bridges and 100 roads in a day.



She said that they protested against the alleged corruption charges raised by the World Bank because her government had no weakness.



Apart from this, Sheikh Hasina said that they have demonstrated their capability by constructing the Padma Bridge with own funding, adding that Bangladesh is now given respect by all due to it. �BSS



