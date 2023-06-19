Video
US wants to see BD resilient Indo-Pacific partner

Published : Monday, 19 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

The United States wants to see Bangladesh as a more inclusive, democratic and prosperous country, and a resilient Indo-Pacific partner.

The USAID re-evaluated its Country Development Cooperation Strategy (CDCS) for Bangladesh and amended the plan to address evolving needs through 2027.

This CDCS was originally developed and finalized in 2020. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, USAID re-evaluated the strategy in 2023.

The CDCS goal is for Bangladesh to be a "more inclusive, democratic, prosperous, and resilient Indo-Pacific partner."

The Country Development Cooperation Strategy reflects the Mission's approach to working with a more mature government of Bangladesh, according to USAID.

Through this strategy, USAID builds on past work in economic growth, education, health, energy, environment, climate change, food security, disaster preparedness, democracy, human rights, and good governance using programming approaches that capitalize on the interdependence of development sectors.
 
The CDCS focuses on inclusive and integrated development efforts to drive greater impact across four development objectives.

These are strengthening democracy for an inclusive society, fostering sustainable economic growth, advancing human capital development and strengthening resilience to climate change and other shocks.
Bangladesh's Country Development Cooperation Strategy 2020-2027 presents USAID's approach to furthering the country's development, according to the USAID.

The strategy acknowledges Bangladesh's challenges and leverages its assets as an important and longstanding development partner.

Bangladesh is a strategically important country in South Asia and the Indo-Pacific region due to its geographic location connecting South and Southeast Asia, substantive security and development ties with the United States, and decades of consistent economic growth, according to the 27-page document published this month.    �UNB



