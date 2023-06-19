US wants to see BD resilient Indo-Pacific partner







The USAID re-evaluated its Country Development Cooperation Strategy (CDCS) for Bangladesh and amended the plan to address evolving needs through 2027.



This CDCS was originally developed and finalized in 2020. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, USAID re-evaluated the strategy in 2023.

The CDCS goal is for Bangladesh to be a "more inclusive, democratic, prosperous, and resilient Indo-Pacific partner."



The Country Development Cooperation Strategy reflects the Mission's approach to working with a more mature government of Bangladesh, according to USAID.



Through this strategy, USAID builds on past work in economic growth, education, health, energy, environment, climate change, food security, disaster preparedness, democracy, human rights, and good governance using programming approaches that capitalize on the interdependence of development sectors.



The CDCS focuses on inclusive and integrated development efforts to drive greater impact across four development objectives.



These are strengthening democracy for an inclusive society, fostering sustainable economic growth, advancing human capital development and strengthening resilience to climate change and other shocks.

Bangladesh's Country Development Cooperation Strategy 2020-2027 presents USAID's approach to furthering the country's development, according to the USAID.



The strategy acknowledges Bangladesh's challenges and leverages its assets as an important and longstanding development partner.



