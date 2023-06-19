Video
Bangladesh committed to ecology, biodiversity protection despite resource constraints: FM

Published : Monday, 19 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Sunday assured local and international partners that the government remains sensitized to its obligations and responsibilities for environmental and ecological protection, and have been advancing towards fulfilling those obligations in a coordinated, decisive and phased manner.

"We believe it is imperative to place ecology at the fulcrum of national, regional and global policies to combat growing threats to the world's food, water and survival systems," he said.  Momen said Bangladesh's commitment to ecology and biodiversity protection has remained a constant in their State policy despite its resource constraints and high population density.

The Foreign Minister was speaking at a policy dialogue on 'Equity and Co-management of Baikka Beel Permanent Wetland Sanctuary' facilitated by International Centre for Climate Change and Development (ICCCD).     �UNB


