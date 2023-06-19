Two groups of BCL men clash, 14 DU students injured





At least 14 students of Dhaka University (DU) were injured as scuffles broke out between BCL groups led by Mazhaurl Kabir Shoyon, President of the university unit and General Secretary of the unit Tanbir Hasan Shaikat on Sunday evening over occupation of rooms at Masterda Surja Sen Hall and Dr Muhammad Shahidullah Hall.



The injured were taken to the University Medical Centre for treatment at night.





The attack and counter attack between the followers of the groups started around 11:00pm on Saturday and lasted till 4:00am on Sunday.



Witnesses said Surja Sen Hall unit Vice-President Md Monir Hossain, Joint Secretary Md Mahfuzur Rahman, Information and Research Secretary Ali Newaz Tushar, Publication and Publicity Secretary Omar Faruk and Deputy Environment Affairs Secretary Md Minhazul Islam allegedly led the attack. All are followers of Shoyon.



However, talking to the Daily Observer, they refuted the allegation and alleged that Shaikat's followers swooped on them first.



Later on, Shoyon and Shaikat visited the halls at midnight and calmed them down. Shoyon helped the ousted students return to their rooms.



"Followers of Shoyon occupied room Nos 204 and 320 at Surja Sen Hall after driving out three followers of Shaikat including hall unit Organising Secretary Shoishob Khan," said witnesses.



At this time, Shoyon's follower allegedly gave mass beating to the Shaikat's followers.



The ousted students later on demonstrated in front of the hall gate, demanding expulsion of the perpetrators.



Hall Provost Prof Zakir Hossain Bhuiyan did not visit the hall at night whereas a five-hour long clash took place, leaving over ten injured in the hall, said a BCL leader.



Shoyon said that they would find ways to avoid such unexpected incidents in the future.



"If anyone defies an organisational decision, we will take action," he added.



Talking to this correspondent, Shaikat also echoed the same.



Despite several attempts, this correspondent could not reach the Provost for his comment.



