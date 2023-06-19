Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 June, 2023, 3:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Two groups of BCL men clash, 14 DU students injured

Published : Monday, 19 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
DU Correspondent


At least 14 students of Dhaka University (DU) were injured as scuffles broke out between BCL groups led by Mazhaurl Kabir Shoyon, President of the university unit and General Secretary of the unit Tanbir Hasan Shaikat on Sunday evening over occupation of rooms at Masterda Surja Sen Hall and Dr Muhammad Shahidullah Hall.

The injured were taken to the University Medical Centre for treatment at night.
It is learnt that most of the injured were from the Surja Sen Hall.

The attack and counter attack between the followers of the groups started around 11:00pm on Saturday and lasted till 4:00am on Sunday.

Witnesses said Surja Sen Hall unit Vice-President Md Monir Hossain, Joint Secretary Md Mahfuzur Rahman, Information and Research Secretary Ali Newaz Tushar, Publication and Publicity Secretary Omar Faruk and Deputy Environment Affairs Secretary Md Minhazul Islam allegedly led the attack. All are followers of Shoyon.

However, talking to the Daily Observer, they refuted the allegation and alleged that Shaikat's followers swooped on them first.

Later on, Shoyon and Shaikat visited the halls at midnight and calmed them down. Shoyon helped the ousted students return to their rooms.

"Followers of Shoyon occupied room Nos 204 and 320 at Surja Sen Hall after driving out three followers of Shaikat including hall unit Organising Secretary Shoishob Khan," said witnesses.

At this time, Shoyon's follower allegedly gave mass beating to the Shaikat's followers.

The ousted students later on demonstrated in front of the hall gate, demanding expulsion of the perpetrators.

Hall Provost Prof Zakir Hossain Bhuiyan did not visit the hall at night whereas a five-hour long clash took place, leaving over ten injured in the hall, said a BCL leader.

Shoyon said that they would find ways to avoid such unexpected incidents in the future.

"If anyone defies an organisational decision, we will take action," he added.

Talking to this correspondent, Shaikat also echoed the same.

Despite several attempts, this correspondent could not reach the Provost for his comment.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US wants to see BD resilient Indo-Pacific partner
Bangladesh committed to ecology, biodiversity protection despite resource constraints: FM
Two groups of BCL men clash, 14 DU students injured
Six sent to jail over Opu murder
JP nominates Kazi Mamun to Dhaka-17 by polls
BD's worst electricity crisis in a decade
Bodies of man, woman found inside parked car in city
Mother, daughter killed in Cumilla road crash


Latest News
All banks have gone bankrupt: JaPa MP
BNP leaders go to US embassy to lodge complaints: Quader
Special measures for 24 congestion-prone points to make Eid journey smooth
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on June 28
'My candidature cancelled through conspiracy': Hero Alam
Rivers keep swelling in Sunamganj, Sylhet amid flood fear
Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on June 29
Resign, hand over power to national govt: Islami Andolan amir
Income Tax Bill 2023 passed, powers of income tax officers curbed
HC upholds jail sentence of ex-DIG Prisons Bazlur in graft case
Most Read News
'Jallad' Shajahan freed from jail after 32 years
Riseup Labs empowers businesses nationwide to thrive in digital era
After newborn, mother dies too
Nadim murder: Accused Babu, 3 others handed over to Bakshiganj thana
Bangladesh will never bow down to any external pressure: PM
Ex-Dhaka Bar Association president Adv Israfil passes away
Is Bangladesh closing in on  BRICS?
Woman dies drinking liquour at office party in city
Rohingya leader shot dead at Cox’s Bazar camp
BCL factional clashes at Hajee Danesh university, 50 injured
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft