Monday, 19 June, 2023, 3:07 AM
Home Back Page

Journo Nadim Murder

UP chair Babu, 12 other accused remanded for different terms

Published : Monday, 19 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent


JAMALPUR, Jun 18:  A Jamalpur court on Sunday put 13 accused, including prime accused UP chairman Mahmudul Alam Babu in journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim murder case, on remand for different terms.

Among them, UP chairman Babu was put on five-day remand, Reazul on four-day, Monir and Zakir for three-day remand each.
Jamalapur Chief Judicial Magistrate Tanvir Ahmed passed the order after the accused were produced before it, said the plaintiff's counsel Advocate Yousuf Ali. Those who were remanded for four days are Sumon, 43, Milon, 25, Tofazzel, 40, and Aynal Hoque, 55.

The five accused who were put on a three-day remand are Kapil Uddin, 55, Fazlu Miah, 35, Shahid, 40, Mokbul, 55, Wahiduzzaman, 30.  All the accused are from different areas of the upazila. On June 14, journalist Nadim was returning home when he was attacked by a group of terrorists in Bakshiganj upazila.

The assailants physically assaulted him before fleeing the scene, leaving him unconscious. He died at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital the following day.

Monira Begum, wife of slain journalist Nadim, filed a murder case against 22 identified people and 25 unidentified ones on Saturday.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained chairman Babu and two others from Chilahati union of Debiganj upazilai in Panchagarh district on Saturday. The RAB handed over four accused including Babu to Bakshiganj police station on Sunday morning.

The journalist's wife Monira claimed that Nadim had been subjected to various forms of harassment before the incident, and it was the chairman's associates who carried out the killing. She demanded exemplary punishment of those involved in the incident.

She alleged that her husband was killed on the orders of UP chairman Mahmudul Alam Babu due to his news reporting. Since the murder, journalists across the country have been demanding exemplary punishment of the killers.



