Monday, 19 June, 2023
BCL activist shot to death in Pabna’s Ishwardi

Published : Monday, 19 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

Ishwardi, June 18 - An activist of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Pabna's Iswardi on Saturday.

 The incident took place at the MP intersection in Lokkhikunda union under Ishwardi upazila around 11 pm last night. The deceased was identified as Tafseer Ahmed Mona, 23, son of Tanzir Rahman Tuhin, from Pakar Mor area of Pakshi union under Ishwardi upazila.

Quoting witnesses, Ishwardi Police Station Officer-in-Charge Arvind Sarkar said that Mona was sitting in a shop at the MP intersection when some people showed up, fired indiscriminately at him, and fled. He was taken to Pabna General Hospital in a critical condition, and doctors there declared him dead," he said.     �UNB


