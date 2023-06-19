132 polling centres risky in Sylhet city







All the centres in 18 wards of the city have been identified as vulnerable.



Voting for Sylhet City Corporation election will be held on Wednesday. According to the sources of the office of the returning officer, the total number of voters in the city is 486,605 people. Eight candidates are contesting for the post of mayor, 273 people for the post of councillor in the general ward and 87 people for the post of councillor in the reserved ward. There are a total of 1,364 polling stations in 190 centres.

A source in the Metropolitan Police said law enforcement forces have identified high-risk centres as 'critical' and risk-free centres as 'normal'. Law and order situation will be controlled on polling day.



Sylhet Metropolitan Police Additional Deputy Commissioner (Mass) Sudeep Das said the list of important and common centres has been prepared. Law enforcement personnel will be active in the centres for fair polling.



SYLHET, Jun 18: Sylhet City Corporation has prepared a list of important (risky) poll centres identified by the law enforcement agencies. According to that list, out of 190 centres, 132 centres are vulnerable.All the centres in 18 wards of the city have been identified as vulnerable.Voting for Sylhet City Corporation election will be held on Wednesday. According to the sources of the office of the returning officer, the total number of voters in the city is 486,605 people. Eight candidates are contesting for the post of mayor, 273 people for the post of councillor in the general ward and 87 people for the post of councillor in the reserved ward. There are a total of 1,364 polling stations in 190 centres.A source in the Metropolitan Police said law enforcement forces have identified high-risk centres as 'critical' and risk-free centres as 'normal'. Law and order situation will be controlled on polling day.Sylhet Metropolitan Police Additional Deputy Commissioner (Mass) Sudeep Das said the list of important and common centres has been prepared. Law enforcement personnel will be active in the centres for fair polling.