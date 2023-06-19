Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 June, 2023, 3:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

132 polling centres risky in Sylhet city

Law, order will be controlled on Wednesday: SMP

Published : Monday, 19 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondent

SYLHET, Jun 18: Sylhet City Corporation has prepared a list of important (risky) poll centres identified by the law enforcement agencies. According to that list, out of 190 centres, 132 centres are vulnerable.

All the centres in 18 wards of the city have been identified as vulnerable.

Voting for Sylhet City Corporation election will be held on Wednesday. According to the sources of the office of the returning officer, the total number of voters in the city is 486,605 people. Eight candidates are contesting for the post of mayor, 273 people for the post of councillor in the general ward and 87 people for the post of councillor in the reserved ward. There are a total of 1,364 polling stations in 190 centres.

A source in the Metropolitan Police said law enforcement forces have identified high-risk centres as 'critical' and risk-free centres as 'normal'. Law and order situation will be controlled on polling day.

Sylhet Metropolitan Police Additional Deputy Commissioner (Mass) Sudeep Das said the list of important and common centres has been prepared. Law enforcement personnel will be active in the centres for fair polling.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UP chair Babu, 12 other accused remanded for different terms
BCL activist shot to death in Pabna’s Ishwardi
132 polling centres risky in Sylhet city
Foreigners call us to talk, we don’t go on our own: Fakhrul
Three get 10-yr prison term for kidnapping banker in 2012
Rohingya leader shot dead in Cox’s Bazar
AL goes to embassies on invite, BNP to lodge complaints: Quader
Moody’s rating of banks geopolitical, not economic: BB governor


Latest News
All banks have gone bankrupt: JaPa MP
BNP leaders go to US embassy to lodge complaints: Quader
Special measures for 24 congestion-prone points to make Eid journey smooth
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on June 28
'My candidature cancelled through conspiracy': Hero Alam
Rivers keep swelling in Sunamganj, Sylhet amid flood fear
Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on June 29
Resign, hand over power to national govt: Islami Andolan amir
Income Tax Bill 2023 passed, powers of income tax officers curbed
HC upholds jail sentence of ex-DIG Prisons Bazlur in graft case
Most Read News
'Jallad' Shajahan freed from jail after 32 years
Riseup Labs empowers businesses nationwide to thrive in digital era
After newborn, mother dies too
Nadim murder: Accused Babu, 3 others handed over to Bakshiganj thana
Bangladesh will never bow down to any external pressure: PM
Ex-Dhaka Bar Association president Adv Israfil passes away
Is Bangladesh closing in on  BRICS?
Woman dies drinking liquour at office party in city
Rohingya leader shot dead at Cox’s Bazar camp
BCL factional clashes at Hajee Danesh university, 50 injured
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft