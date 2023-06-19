Video
Foreigners call us to talk, we don’t go on our own: Fakhrul

Published : Monday, 19 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday said the party leaders do not go to foreigners but they sometimes invite them to talk about the country's situation.

 "They (AL) say we go to foreigners. We don't go to foreigners, but the foreigners call us sometimes. They want to know what is happening in the country and what we are doing. It is natural for the countries that believe in democracy to know these things," he said.
 
Addressing a book launching programme, the BNP leader made the remarks by trashing the ruling party's allegation about making complaints to the foreigners by the opposition leaders.
 
He said the declared policy of US President Joe Biden is to establish democracy all over the world.

 "So they're doing their work on this. They (US) talk about where there is no democracy and they don't invite the country to the democracy conference that lacks democracy and they impose sanctions and restrictions on them (countries where democracy is absent)."

Depicting the current situation in Bangladesh, Fakhrul said the current government in Bangladesh has snatched people's all rights. "People are not being allowed to exercise their right to franchise while their human rights are being violated."

He said democracy cannot be restored in the country keeping Awami League in power as the party does not believe in democracy. "They (AL leaders) are repeatedly talking about holding a good election. But how can people believe that they will arrange a good election by staying in power since they never did it in the past."  The BNP leader said it is not possible to hang on to power by fooling people again and again. "You can deceive people once or twice, it won't happen again and again. This time people have stood up."

Fakhrul alleged that the ruling party has been running a steamroller of repression on the people of Bangladesh for the last 14 years. "I read in the newspaper today (Sunday) that one person was picked up and beaten to death by DB (Detective Branch of Police) ...journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim was beaten to death in Jamalpur by all those who belong to Awami League.," he said.

The BNP leader also alleged that a female Chhatra Dal leader was picked up by Chhatra League and Jubo League cadres in Mirsarai while she was returning home by an auto-rickshaw after joining BNP's youth rally in Chattogram city two days back.

He said the ruling party men took her to a house and repressed and assaulted her there for several hours.

As the girl's mother went to rescue her, the oppressors handed her over to the police and she was sent to jail by the court the following day. "This is the judicial system where an oppressed and illegally arrested girl was sent to prison. How can you talk about democracy and your rights in this country?"
Later, Fakhrul unveiled the cover of the book on BNP founder Zaiur Rahman, Chairperson Khaleda Zia and Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman at the programme arranged by Jatiyatabadi Prokashana Sangstha at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office.     �UNB


