Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 June, 2023, 3:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Three get 10-yr prison term for kidnapping banker in 2012

Published : Monday, 19 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Sunday sentenced three people to ten years imprisonment for kidnapping a Sonali Bank employee from Shahbagh area in the city in 2012.

Judge Mohammad Iqbal Hossain of the Special Judge's Court-5 handed down the sentence in presence of one accused out of three.

The convicts are Mahbub Khan, Kamrul Khan and Wahidur Rahman. During the judgement the convict Wahidur Rahman was present and the rest two were absconding.

The case statement is that one of the accused called the victim, Sonali Bank employee, Abul Kalam Azad, from his bank in Shahbagh on December 9 in 2012.

Later the accused took Azad to a house at Rampura. Where they stripped him naked and took photos with two women. Then they demanded Tk 50 lakh in exchange of concealing the nude photos. When one of the convicts went to Sonali Bank for withdrawal of Tk 50,000, the victim's colleagues detained him. In this connection Abul Kalam Azad filed a case with Shahabagh Police Station on December 11 the same year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UP chair Babu, 12 other accused remanded for different terms
BCL activist shot to death in Pabna’s Ishwardi
132 polling centres risky in Sylhet city
Foreigners call us to talk, we don’t go on our own: Fakhrul
Three get 10-yr prison term for kidnapping banker in 2012
Rohingya leader shot dead in Cox’s Bazar
AL goes to embassies on invite, BNP to lodge complaints: Quader
Moody’s rating of banks geopolitical, not economic: BB governor


Latest News
All banks have gone bankrupt: JaPa MP
BNP leaders go to US embassy to lodge complaints: Quader
Special measures for 24 congestion-prone points to make Eid journey smooth
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on June 28
'My candidature cancelled through conspiracy': Hero Alam
Rivers keep swelling in Sunamganj, Sylhet amid flood fear
Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on June 29
Resign, hand over power to national govt: Islami Andolan amir
Income Tax Bill 2023 passed, powers of income tax officers curbed
HC upholds jail sentence of ex-DIG Prisons Bazlur in graft case
Most Read News
'Jallad' Shajahan freed from jail after 32 years
Riseup Labs empowers businesses nationwide to thrive in digital era
After newborn, mother dies too
Nadim murder: Accused Babu, 3 others handed over to Bakshiganj thana
Bangladesh will never bow down to any external pressure: PM
Ex-Dhaka Bar Association president Adv Israfil passes away
Is Bangladesh closing in on  BRICS?
Woman dies drinking liquour at office party in city
Rohingya leader shot dead at Cox’s Bazar camp
BCL factional clashes at Hajee Danesh university, 50 injured
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft