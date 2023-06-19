Three get 10-yr prison term for kidnapping banker in 2012







Judge Mohammad Iqbal Hossain of the Special Judge's Court-5 handed down the sentence in presence of one accused out of three.



The convicts are Mahbub Khan, Kamrul Khan and Wahidur Rahman. During the judgement the convict Wahidur Rahman was present and the rest two were absconding.

The case statement is that one of the accused called the victim, Sonali Bank employee, Abul Kalam Azad, from his bank in Shahbagh on December 9 in 2012.



Later the accused took Azad to a house at Rampura. Where they stripped him naked and took photos with two women. Then they demanded Tk 50 lakh in exchange of concealing the nude photos. When one of the convicts went to Sonali Bank for withdrawal of Tk 50,000, the victim's colleagues detained him. In this connection Abul Kalam Azad filed a case with Shahabagh Police Station on December 11 the same year.

A Dhaka court on Sunday sentenced three people to ten years imprisonment for kidnapping a Sonali Bank employee from Shahbagh area in the city in 2012.Judge Mohammad Iqbal Hossain of the Special Judge's Court-5 handed down the sentence in presence of one accused out of three.The convicts are Mahbub Khan, Kamrul Khan and Wahidur Rahman. During the judgement the convict Wahidur Rahman was present and the rest two were absconding.The case statement is that one of the accused called the victim, Sonali Bank employee, Abul Kalam Azad, from his bank in Shahbagh on December 9 in 2012.Later the accused took Azad to a house at Rampura. Where they stripped him naked and took photos with two women. Then they demanded Tk 50 lakh in exchange of concealing the nude photos. When one of the convicts went to Sonali Bank for withdrawal of Tk 50,000, the victim's colleagues detained him. In this connection Abul Kalam Azad filed a case with Shahabagh Police Station on December 11 the same year.